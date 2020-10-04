Lowest Covid-19 deaths in four months





The lowest daily number of fatalities recorded in a day on May 28 when the country saw 15 deaths.

Some 1,182 more people detected with Covid-19 during the same period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country at 367,565.

Some 9,312 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 9,554 were tested in 109 labs across the country. So far 1,979,805 samples have been tested.

The latest day's infection rate was 12.37 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 18.57 per cent.

However, a total of 1,442 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 280,069.

Around 76.20 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far.

Among the dead patients of Saturday, 17 were men and three were women. Moreover, 12 of them were in Dhaka, three each in Chattogram and Rangpur and one each in Sylhet and Mymensingh.

All twenty of latest victims of coronavirus in the country have died in different hospitals.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19's victims shows that 77.39 per cent or 4,121 of the total were men, and 22.61 per cent or 1,204 were women.

Division-wise fatalities, 2,675 in Dhaka division, 1,087 in Chattogram, 436 in Khulna, 353 in Rajshahi, 242 in Rangpur, 232 in Sylhet, 188 in Barishal and 112 in Mymensingh.

According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Saturday, the majority of patients that died - 2,724 or 51.15 per cent - were aged sixty and above.

Currently, 42,420 people are quarantined across the country - including 507 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 493,178 people have completed their quarantine course.

There are 12,635 general beds available in the country for Covid-19 treatment where 2,667 people are already admitted, and 9,020 beds are available for treatment.

Moreover, there are 564 ICU facilities in the country and 278 ICU beds are available for the treatment of novel coronavirus infected patients in the country.

However, on March 8, health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19 and first death saw on March 18.

Besides, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 1,033,778 lives and infected 34,863,422 people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 25,913,991 people have recovered from Covid-19.















