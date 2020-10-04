Steps taken to probe allegations against PBDF MD Aminul





At the same time, the RDCD has also taken steps to recruit a regular MD for the state-owned micro-credit authority publishing circular for the appointment after around three years. The RDCD has already asked the PDBF authority to float a circular in different newspapers soon.

The steps were taken following the allegations of inefficiency to run PDBF properly, mismanagement and irregularities in implementing different projects, corruption in procurement, illegally occupying the post of MD, unauthorized recruitment of employees violating Ministry directives and doing business illegally with the entities, with which the MD and his family members are involved directly or indirectly.

Due to the same reason, the RDCD has stopped approving new projects for the PDBF authority despite having pressure from the influential persons.

When contacted, RDCD Secretary Md Rezaul Ahsan, also ex-officio chairman of the PDBF governing board, told this correspondent recently they have received several allegations against the MD and some of his close aides. The allegations were taken to account and steps were taken to probe the allegations.

"It's true that the micro-credit authority was not operated properly for years. Thousands of allegations have been submitted about the authority. After taking charge of the body, I have taken steps to stop prevent irregularities and corruptions and run it properly. Several steps were taken to bring discipline,'' he added.

He said once the probe report is received, necessary steps will be taken to eliminate the problems.

According to allegations, PDBF MD Aminul Islam is holding several shares of 'Sunurgy Technology Limited', an entity doing supply business with the PDBF, and Anjira Solar Company. It's learned that Aminul's wife Farzana Nasrin is one of the owners of Anjira Solar.

According to documents available, the two entities have been supplying different products to PDBF in three times higher price than actual. The organisations have been doing business with PDBF while Aminul was an acting director during former MD Mahbubur Rahman's period. He was well-known then as a close aide of Mahbub.

Later, he was given the charge of acting MD during former RDCD Secretary Kamal Uddin Talukder's tenure. It's alleged he was made MD superseding at least two senior directors and removing the then-MD Madan Mohan Saha from the office. To elevate Aminul as MD, the board led by Kamal Uddin held four meetings including a special in only two months after becoming MD, Aminul was promoted to director.

To promote him, the RDCD then violated the directives of the PM Office to punish him for his misdeeds. Along with the post of MD, Aminul, who earlier faced punishment and demotions due to his inefficiency and irregularities, is now holding posts of several project chiefs and chief of procurement committee.

According to PDBF Law and government service rules, a government official is not allowed to involve with any business without prior permission of higher authority. At the same time, no officials are entitled to do business with the entities, they are involved directly or indirectly.

When contacted, Aminul said, "It's true that I was involved with Sunurgy Technologies, but I have left the shares after knowing that it's not permissible. He also rejected his wife's involvement with the Anjira Solar.

He said that he had not done business with the companies after taking the charge of MD. Instead, he had tried to save the authorities funds and prevent corruptions in it.

According to an Internal Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) report, Aminul misused huge amount of public funds as a project director of ongoing 'Elimination of poverty through aquaculture and renovation of abandoned ponds after dredging project'. They have bought a car and 28 motor bikes instead of buying 280 shallow machines for the ponds.

The IMED report said Aminul, who is still its project director, spent huge money without doing the main works. As per the project proposal, the authority was supposed to dig such ponds to make those usable for nurturing fish and rotting raw jutes. But, they were busy in buying cars and other products.

In last 2017, the Prime Minister's office (PMO) had also asked the authorities to take necessary steps against Aminul for misusing around Tk 50 crore while implementing the project of installation of solar systems in all union information services centers and solar power development programmes.

Although the-then RDCD Secretary Mafruha Sultana had taken steps to punish Aminul following the PMO instruction, it stopped after Kamal Uddin's joining as RDCD secretary. Instead of taking punitive measures, he was busy to establish Aminul as its boss. He appointed Aminul as MD holding four meetings in only three months before his retirement along with some other RDCD officials.

Regarding the issues, Aminul said, "I am not the authority to recruit or promote one in any position. The board is responsible for the works. The board can tell about the issues."

According to allegations, after taking charge, MD Aminul deputed his closed aides to important offices giving necessary promotions, despite having several allegations of irregularities and corruptions. He had recruited more than 300 employees on irregular and contractual basis violating Ministry instructions.









He admitted about the recruitment and said that after Ministry's decision they have stopped recruiting the manpower.





