FM goes to Kuwait today with PM’s message





The Foreign Minister will meet new Emir Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah to convey Prime Minister's message to Emir congratulating him on his

assumption of office apart from conveying condolences on the death of former Emir.

Kuwait's new ruler Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah took the oath of office in parliament recently, diplomatic sources said.

"Foreign Minister Momen will discuss the migrant workers' issues with the new Emir and urge him to stop Bangladeshi expats' job cuts there from next month," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry told the Daily observer on Saturday.

Recently, the Legal and Legislative Committee of Kuwait's National Assembly has approved a draft expat quota bill, according to which Bangladeshis must not exceed three percent of Kuwait's total population that now stands at about 48 lakh, reports the Gulf News.

Currently, around 3.5 lakh Bangladeshis are employed in different sectors of the oil-rich country. Once the bill is passed and becomes a law, only around 1.5 lakh Bangladeshis will be allowed to stay there.

In April this year, Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah had also proposed decreasing the number of expats from 70 percent to 30 percent of the population. The bill came after several Kuwaiti MPs said the current ratio of Kuwaiti citizens and foreign workers created "a great imbalance in the country's demography".

"When the coronavirus pandemic is already dealing a heavy blow to the country's overseas job markets, Kuwait has approved a bill that, once passed, may force about two lakh Bangladeshi migrant workers out of the Gulf country," Gulf News reports. The bill is set to be placed before the Kuwaiti Parliament this month. Bangladesh's remittance inflow may take a hit if the bill becomes a law. Kuwait is one of the major sources of Bangladesh's remittance inflow.

Last year, Bangladeshi migrant workers sent more than $1.5 billion in remittance through authorised channels from Kuwait, which was the fourth highest in terms of remittance into Bangladesh, according to the website of the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training.

According to statistics of Probashi Kalyan Desk set by the expatriates' welfare ministry at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, nearly 4,900 migrant workers returned from Kuwait between April 1 and June 17.

Kuwait's new ruler, Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah, took the oath of office in parliament, pledging to work for the Gulf Arab state's prosperity and stability, a day after his predecessor, Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Sabah, died in the United States.

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, ruled his country for 14 years and acquired a reputation for being committed to peaceful dialogue and unity among other Gulf states known for their divisive quarrels in recent times and was emphatically looked the Bangladeshi expats issues.

The Foreign Minister is scheduled to return home on October 6, said an official.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

She also extended her deep condolences to the brotherly people of Kuwait and expressed her heartfelt sympathy for the bereaved members of the Royal family.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Dr Momen signed the condolence book on the death of Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah Ahmad Al-Sabah at the Embassy of Kuwait in Dhaka.















