Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 October, 2020, 10:12 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL forms 8 panels to scan full unit committees

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Saturday formed eight divisional scanning committees to scrutinize the full committees of several units, including Dhaka North and South city AL and associate bodies that have been submitted to the central body.
AL central executive body leaders said the scanning committees have been formed in the AL Working Committee Meeting held at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's, also the President of AL, official residence Ganabhaban at 10:00am.
Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.
According to AL insiders, each division will have one or two presidium members. The divisional Joint General Secretary and the divisional Organizing Secretary will act as coordinators. As presidium members Faruk Khan and Abdur Razzak were earlier given the charge of Dhaka city AL, so these two leaders have been included in the Dhaka Divisional Committee again.
AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Subhan Golap told the Daily Observer, "Almost all our district committees have submitted their list of full committees. The Dhaka North-South full Committees have already been submitted."
"AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed that no controversial person should enter the committees. No criminal, no one involved in any misdeed, should be allowed to enter any committee," he added.
Golap also said, "Leaders and activists who have been associated with the party for a long time and who have sacrificed and worked for the party in bad days, will get priority in the committees."
"AL has formed eight divisional committees to scan the district and city committees. The Dhaka City Committee will be looked after by the Dhaka Divisional Committee," he added.
An executive committee member of AL seeking anonymity said, "Sheikh Hasina has instructed to keep senior leaders in the committees except the controversial leaders and intruders."




"At the grassroots levels, committees have to be formed by arranging conferences not by giving press releases. Leaders, who are non-voters in Dhaka city, should be dropped from the Dhaka city AL committees," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi opens tunnel route to tense China border
Myanmar labels Rohingya as ‘Bengali’ on election app
More women in politics can reverse situation
AL leader Nanak tests positive for Covid-19
BIWTA sets condition for third Karnaphuli Bridge
Salahuddin conquers BFF top post for fourth time
Lowest Covid-19 deaths in four months
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Prayer filed seeking arrest of former DUCSU VP Nur, 5 others
Court issues six directives in appointing domestic aides
MC College hostel gangrape: Tareque, Masum confess their crimes
Two people killed in Habiganj road accident
Blogger Washiqur murder case verdict Oct 27
Evil attempts to destroy country’s peace will be resisted: Quader
9th AGM of BIFFL held
Man’s hanging body found in Kurigram
Boy drowns in bheel in Gazipur
BD elected President of 26th session of Int’l Seabed Authority
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
Jahangir Kabir Nanak contracts COVID-19
Ben Stokes set to join IPL side Royals
COVID-19 deaths rise to 5,325 with 20 more fatalities
Clash between two rival groups of Rohingya leaves woman dead
Bodies of missing varsity student, cousin recovered from Padma
Cox's Bazar new SP tests positive for coronavirus
Ex-Eden College Principal murder: Two maids to die
FM leaves for Kuwait Sunday carrying message from PM
Nationwide goods transport strike called for Oct 12-13
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft