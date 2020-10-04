AL forms 8 panels to scan full unit committees





AL central executive body leaders said the scanning committees have been formed in the AL Working Committee Meeting held at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's, also the President of AL, official residence Ganabhaban at 10:00am.

Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

According to AL insiders, each division will have one or two presidium members. The divisional Joint General Secretary and the divisional Organizing Secretary will act as coordinators. As presidium members Faruk Khan and Abdur Razzak were earlier given the charge of Dhaka city AL, so these two leaders have been included in the Dhaka Divisional Committee again.

AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Subhan Golap told the Daily Observer, "Almost all our district committees have submitted their list of full committees. The Dhaka North-South full Committees have already been submitted."

"AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed that no controversial person should enter the committees. No criminal, no one involved in any misdeed, should be allowed to enter any committee," he added.

Golap also said, "Leaders and activists who have been associated with the party for a long time and who have sacrificed and worked for the party in bad days, will get priority in the committees."

"AL has formed eight divisional committees to scan the district and city committees. The Dhaka City Committee will be looked after by the Dhaka Divisional Committee," he added.

An executive committee member of AL seeking anonymity said, "Sheikh Hasina has instructed to keep senior leaders in the committees except the controversial leaders and intruders."









"At the grassroots levels, committees have to be formed by arranging conferences not by giving press releases. Leaders, who are non-voters in Dhaka city, should be dropped from the Dhaka city AL committees," he added.





