C-19 cases cross 19,000 marks in Ctg district





"The total number of COVID-19 patients now stands at 19006 in Chattogram district till today," Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, said.

Among the total 19006 coronavirus infected persons, 13524 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5473 are residents of different upazilas of the district.

A total of 57 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 584 samples in five COVID-19 laboratories in Chattogram district.









Among the newly detected patients, 42 are from Chattogram city and 15 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 14882 with the healing of 80 more people in the last 24 hours.

"The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district after two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative," Dr Rabbi said.

A total of 1216 persons are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 14882 have recovered and 288 died with one today while the rest 2620 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district, he added. CHATTOGRAM, Oct 3: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases crossed the 19000 marks as 57 more persons were diagnosed with the lethal virus."The total number of COVID-19 patients now stands at 19006 in Chattogram district till today," Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, said.Among the total 19006 coronavirus infected persons, 13524 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5473 are residents of different upazilas of the district.A total of 57 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 584 samples in five COVID-19 laboratories in Chattogram district.Among the newly detected patients, 42 are from Chattogram city and 15 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 14882 with the healing of 80 more people in the last 24 hours."The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district after two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative," Dr Rabbi said.A total of 1216 persons are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 14882 have recovered and 288 died with one today while the rest 2620 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district, he added.