Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 October, 2020, 10:12 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

C-19 cases cross 19,000 marks in Ctg district

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 3: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases crossed the 19000 marks as 57 more persons were diagnosed with the lethal virus.
"The total number of COVID-19 patients now stands at 19006 in Chattogram district till today," Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, said.
Among the total 19006 coronavirus infected persons, 13524 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5473 are residents of different upazilas of the district.
A total of 57 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 584 samples in five COVID-19 laboratories in Chattogram district.




Among the newly detected patients, 42 are from Chattogram city and 15 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 14882 with the healing of 80 more people in the last 24 hours.
"The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district after two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative," Dr Rabbi said.
A total of 1216 persons are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 14882 have recovered and 288 died with one today while the rest 2620 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19 cases cross 19,000 marks in Ctg district
BGB members detained four suspected robbers
Bodies of missing AIUB student, cousin found after 8-day
Cumilla road crash leaves 2 dead
IU students demand punishment for Tinni’s killers
RUET launches institutional email for students
Trans fat: The fat that can kill you
Kurigram flood situation improves


Latest News
Prayer filed seeking arrest of former DUCSU VP Nur, 5 others
Court issues six directives in appointing domestic aides
MC College hostel gangrape: Tareque, Masum confess their crimes
Two people killed in Habiganj road accident
Blogger Washiqur murder case verdict Oct 27
Evil attempts to destroy country’s peace will be resisted: Quader
9th AGM of BIFFL held
Man’s hanging body found in Kurigram
Boy drowns in bheel in Gazipur
BD elected President of 26th session of Int’l Seabed Authority
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
Jahangir Kabir Nanak contracts COVID-19
Ben Stokes set to join IPL side Royals
COVID-19 deaths rise to 5,325 with 20 more fatalities
Clash between two rival groups of Rohingya leaves woman dead
Bodies of missing varsity student, cousin recovered from Padma
Cox's Bazar new SP tests positive for coronavirus
Ex-Eden College Principal murder: Two maids to die
FM leaves for Kuwait Sunday carrying message from PM
Nationwide goods transport strike called for Oct 12-13
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft