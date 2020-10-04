Video
Sunday, 4 October, 2020
Padma boat capsize

Bodies of missing AIUB student, cousin found after 8-day

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

RAJSHAHI, Oct 3: Locals have recovered the bodies of a missing university student and her cousin eight days after a boat capsized in the Padma River in Rajshahi.
The deceased are Sadia Islam Suchona, a third semester BBA student of American International University of Bangladesh (AIUB) and her cousin Rimon,14. Sadia lived in Dhanmondi area of Dhaka while her cousin Rimon hailed from Naogaon.
They were found floating on the capsize spot at Nabaganga in Paba upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
They came to visit their uncle Jalal Uddin's house in Kholabona area of Paba upazila of Rajshahi and went on a boat trip to Padma.
A boat carrying 13 passengers sank in the Padma River on September 25. Eleven people were rescued with the help of locals but Sadia and Rimon went missing.
The local administration stopped the rescue operation two days later as no bodies were found.
Police are yet to arrest anyone in the case filed over the incident.
Rajshahi Naval Police Constable Shariful Islam filed a case against three, including two boat owners, with Damkura Police Station in the city on September 26.   -UNB


