Cumilla road crash leaves 2 dead

CUMILLA, Oct 3: Two people were killed and five others injured in a collision among three vehicles on Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Korpai in Burichang upazila on Saturday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

A bus of 'Starline Paribahan' collided with a bus and a truck coming from the opposite direction around 9:30 am, leaving two people including the microbus driver dead on the spot and five others injured, said Officer-in-Charge of Maynamati crossing highway thana Shafayat Hossain.

Police and fire brigade workers recovered the bodies and sent the injured people to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

A two-kilometer tailback was created on both sides of the highway following the accident, said the OC.







