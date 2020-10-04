IU students demand punishment for Tinni’s killers





Around 200 students of different departments formed a human chain in front of the university's main entrance around 11:30am.

Tinni, a student of Accounting and Information Systems department, was allegedly tortured to death by her elder sister's ex-husband and his associates early Friday.

Tinni's elder sister Munni's ex-husband Jamirul along with 3-4 associates reportedly went to her house on Thursday night and locked into an altercation. At one stage, Jamirul vandalised the valuables of the house and entered the bedroom of Tinni and physically assaulted her.

They tortured her to death and hanged the body from the ceiling.









Halima Begum, mother of Tinni, filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Shailakupa police station accusing four named and five unnamed people, officer-in-charge of the police station Jahangir Hossain said.

Among the accused, police, in a drive, arrested four people including Amirul, son of Kanur Uddin, Nayeem and Labib, son of Khalil Sheikh, the OC said. -UNB



