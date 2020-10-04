Video
RUET launches institutional email for students

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 3:  Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has launched an institutional email for the students aimed at infusing furthermore dynamism into its academic and research activities.
The activities will be conducted with overall supervision of RUET's Central Computer Center. The students have been asked to visit www.ruet.ac.bd website for details.
Vice-chancellor Prof Rafiqul Islam Sheikh formally inaugurated the e-mail activities at his office conference hall on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Rafique said the institutional email for the students will help taking the RUET's standard of academic and research to one step forward.
Apart from this, the students can share and exchange their online materials among other students both in home and abroad after the best uses of the email which will take the university ahead.
Registrar Prof Selim Hossain, Students Welfare Director Prof Rabiul Awal, Research and Extension Director Prof Faruque Hossain and Planning and Development Director Prof Jaglul Sadaat were present on the occasion.


