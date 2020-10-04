Video
PM's call to boost storage capacity of water bodies

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called for enhancing surface water by increasing - the storage capacity of water bodies across the country - aiming to protect the biodiversity, boost fish production and ensure safe water for all. The PM remarked while addressing a function arranged to launch a series of development projects through a videoconference from Ganobhaban.

We couldn't agree more with the PM's call. And it came at a time when the northern region of the country often reels from water shortage affecting lives and livelihoods. Additionally, storing water is imperative to protect biodiversity while giving a boost to fish farming.

Managing the country's dwindling water resources is indeed a challenge. The problem reaches boiling point during winter and summer when rainfall stops and most of the surface water sources dry up. Moreover, sudden increase of saline water in coastal regions because of climate change is only adding to the woe.

Bangladesh has no water scarcity. But at present, safely managed water coverage is only 55% due to contamination, and pollution. 80 rivers are about to die while 100 have lost their natural characteristics due to withdrawal of water in the upstream. So an alternative source of drinking water such as rainwater is important. At the same time, even though rainwater is an important alternative for water challenged areas where water has salinity or arsenic problems, but the success rate of rainwater harvesting system (RWHS) in those areas is still fairly low in the country.

We believe, our media industry can play a vital role by carrying out a countrywide extensive campaign programme on popularising RWHS.





Although plans and policies are there, there is no implantation of the law on rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems that could have met the clean water crisis in Bangladesh. The   Government can also consider RWHS as an alternative water supply option, to be implemented in hilly and coastal areas.

At a broader level, canals, beels, haors, ponds and rivers throughout the country must be excavated and dredged accordingly to increase their water storage capacity. Finally it is also time for private stakeholders to come forward to tackle the cost of installing RWH systems at the individual household level. In short, we stress on the need for successful private - public partnership schemes to increase water storage capacity in urban localities.



