World Animal Day: They have right to live in safety





October 4, World Animal Day. The day was declared World Animal Day in 1931 at a conference of environmental scientists in Florence, Italy, to raise awareness of their rights as animals. However, some animals in the world are on the verge of extinction. There is no care or sympathy for them. People are killing animals randomly.



At one time there were many tigers in the Sundarbans. Now a handful of tigers can be found. Some are hunting tigers in the hope of making money by smuggling tiger skins. They are not sparing even small tiger cubs. Deer are being hunted. At one time there was such a frightening atmosphere in the Sundarbans that if one entered the Sundarbans, the thick plants would show darkness all around and the sound of animals would make the body tremble. Now that we have entered the Sundarbans, it has become a matter of luck to find the fauna. It is seen in the national zoos that many animals are not given adequate food and proper care. As a result, many animals became ill and even die. But these animals are a part of our nature. They balance the environment by giving benefit us in many ways.











So it is essential for us to work for animal diversity and take care of them. At the same time, their right to safe living must be ensured.



Mamun Hossain Agun

