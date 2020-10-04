

Chaotic Trump-Biden debate



However, the much expected US presidential debate took place on 30th September 2020 at 7 am in Bangladesh time. It is the first round of the three presidential debates kicked off Cleveland, Ohio in the USA between them. It has been hosted by the fox news anchor Wallace Christ who acted as the moderator. It was a 90 minute long debate with no advert break.



Immediately after the debate there were a lot of social reactions. According to an analyst, it is the worst debate in American history. Some termed it has a chaotic event. In the words of Katty, a BBC correspondent from USA both Trump and Biden made stabbing attack on each other. There was also over-talking and boasting.The topics of the debate included Covid, economy, healthcare, racial issue and Supreme Court. In this televised debate there was no handshake between them because of coronavirus restrictions.



In spite of these, each of them gave arguments and counter arguments in support of their respective views. The debate was marred by bad-tempered exchanges, interruptions and insults. Biden said that Trump had ruined the economy but later defended that his was the greatest economy in American history.



Biden pointed out that Trump has mishandled the coronavirus pandemic for which 200,000 Americans died. Trump called it a political thing. He criticized that Biden would shut down the country and there is not a smart thing. Trump did not condemn the white supremacist though Biden attacked him on racial grounds. When the moderator asked him about his income tax return, Trump said that he paid millions of dollar Taxes. But he declined to confirm how much he paid. He dismissed the report of his tax evasion as fake news. He rather questioned about Joe Biden's son's business in Russia but Biden refuted the allegation against his son who died of cancer. Biden was firm and unfolded in his criticism against Trump and this is manifest in his following remarks;



1. He accused Trump of his being irresponsible,liar and clown. He has no plan.

2."You are the worst President America ever had."

3. He called Trump as the Russian president "Putin's puppy".

4. This man does not understand what he is speaking about.

5. American people should speak in their ballots.

6. He (Trump) and his friends look down upon people of different faiths and colours.

Besides these, Biden promised to abandon Trump's tax card and creates millions of jobs. He fearlessly said that he would respect the election result; "if I win, I shall accept it. If I lose, I shall accept it." He also confirmed that he would re-join the Paris climate accord. But Trump did not articulate what he would do if he is re-elected for the next four years. He repeated that postal ballots would be manipulated.

He even urged his supporters to go to polls and watch the ballots. This action may intimidate the people. As a result, some analysts apprehend that violence may happen in the wake of the election.



The debate was undoubtedly a chaotic one due to lack of control by the moderator. None of the presidential candidates seemed to be the best. Though Biden, sometimes faltered, he was steady and courageous speaking the truth and his future vision. He did not hesitate to brand Trump as a liar. According to the survey conducted by CBS News and New York Times, Biden narrowly owned by 48% votes and Trump obtained 41%.



The bottom line here is that Biden has wider acceptability and public image among the American's than Trump as a gentle man and he is more experienced in dealing with the congress. Most Americans think that if Biden wins, there will be the revival of Obama Era. On the contrary, if his opponent Trump wins the country's democracy will be at risk and in terms of its relationship with the rest of the world. America will be more isolated because he is a protectionist and a digester for the world economy.



Anyway, their aspects of presentation and approaches have been reflected to the Americans who will vote for their two presidential candidates on 3rd November this year, will judge properly who is the better. This first round of the debate along with the two subsequent ones to be held on 15th and 22nd October 2020 will impact the upcoming US election. And will surely serve as a prologue to whole gamut of the story of success and failure of the concerned.

The writer is former Vice

Chancellor, Britannia University



















