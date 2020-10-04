

China’s geostrategic interest on Rohingya issue



Rohingya community illustrates about 1 Million people among Myanmar's entire population of 54 Million people. But they were not counted in 135 officially recognized ethnic groups in Myanmar's 2014 census. Though the Myanmar military (The Tatmadaw) are said to sustain the mission of sovereign independence, territorial integrity & unity, the Majority Vs Minority clashes often have been observed. Myanmar is lacking a government system comprising mutual trust & acceptability for a long since. Their government faced a traumatic challenge in fulfilling the basic needs of the Rohingyas. So, they were bound to squash towards Bangladesh at a large number. The government of Bangladesh provisionally refuged them considering the humanitarian perspective.



China is the largest & nearest trade partner of Myanmar. Both countries share a 1500-mile border with each other. Safeguard stability in the border, maintaining cross border ties, mitigating refugee flows are the topmost principles between two states. We have foreseen a mentionable engagement of China on the Rohingya issue where China is a host in itself. Though Myanmar Govt. perceives the involvement of China constructively, there is a cryptic & mystic geostrategic interest of China. And in order to attain the interest, China never wishes the Rohingyas residing in the Rakhine state.



China is moving forward to accomplish their two mega infrastructural projects of which one is the Kyaukpyu special economic zone & the other is the crude oil & gas pipeline project. The ultimate mission of China is to construct a US $7.3 billion deep-water port along with a US $2.7 billion industrial area- special economic zone off the coast of Bay of Bengal. The China-Myanmar crude oil & gas pipeline project comprehends 771 km long which is linked with the Rakhine state, Magwe region, Mandalay region &Shan state off the coast of Bay of Bengal to Chinese Yunnan provincial capital Kunming.



This gas pipeline is 813 mm in diameter. Kyaukpyu is the extremity of US$1.5 billion oil pipeline advancing towards Yunnan province. The overland trade between Myanmar & China issubsumed over half of the US $11 billion bilateral trade. There is a 2204 km land border between Myanmar & China's Yunnan province along with Tibet autonomous region where Yunnan alone outstretched 1997 km border.Preserving the access of the Indian ocean linking Myanmar-China under the belt is the key objective of China where Myanmar is playing the role of "Land-Bridge".

China’s geostrategic interest on Rohingya issue

China has prolonged their rhetorical & materialistic support towards Myanmar. Myanmar is also getting their strongest diplomatic, political & financial support ever which is pragmatic in nature. China augmented its help to protect Myanmar from severe action of the UN Security Council. One of the main strategies behind this involvement is to acquire the goodwill of Myanmar Govt. Beijing's pro-government position in the Rohingya issue is to win Naypyidaw's support.



Main fact is there is an infrequent effect on China due to the clashes between Myanmar military & the ethnic minorities. To get rid of it & maximize the leverage out of it, China has extended their helping hand because if the clash continues at Rakhine, Kachin, Shan province, the mega infrastructural projects will go in vain.



From Myanmar's point of view, they will always try of gain fruitful benefits from China's trade & investment. That's why Myanmar accepts the assertive & proactive engagement of China on Rohingya cleansing blithely.



The negative impacts that occurred due to the Rohingya influx are too many. More than 1.1 million Rohingyas are spending perilous life at the refugee camps. They are creating multidimensional problems. The future development mission with which Bangladesh was stepping ahead- To increase regional trade, cooperation & investment with a wide range of countries in Southeast Asia has been hampered since 2017. Adverse impacts on society, economy, and environment are like pouring water on a drowned mouse.



The economists are saying, Bangladesh needs to spend 712600 trillion BDT to bear the overall expenses of Rohingyas per year. In conformity with the UN reports, human cost is about US $700 per capita. A large number of international organizations, NGOs' are provisionally augmenting their humanitarian support towards Bangladesh, but there is an inconspicuous doubt whether the support is permanent or not. The budgetary framework of Bangladesh Govt. is inadequate for additional public spending. The govt would have no alternative except taking a handsome amount of loans from the World Bank.



Around 5500 acres of the reserve forest is reduced, 1500 hectares of wild living space is destroyed. The initial occupied land by the Rohingyas was 3500 acres. Rohingya influx represents a loss of 1.67% in the forest area of Cox's Bazar the value of which is almost 5 billion BDT. Besides this, groundwater depletion, contamination, deforestation, imbalance in supply & demand for commodities, risk of landslides, illicit cross-border trade & mercenary services, drug cartel, forced prostitution, noticeable loss in tourism centres, fake national identity card registration has made the situation worst & intractable.



Legally Bangladesh is not the ultimate safe zone for the refugees because, Bangladesh is not enlisted in 1951 Refugee Convention or 1967 Protocol to the Statelessness, 1954 & 1961 conventions. Safe & dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas has been the key concern right now. It is needless to allude that, China is not individually responsible for the Rohingya influx but certainly, it's a distressing auxiliary headache for Bangladesh's perspective. To shutoff the mass exodus of Rohingya refugees, integrated plans must be formulated. The end should be justified by the means.

The writer is a student, Department of Law, North South University (NSU)

















Having no identity is the bitterest plight of any human race. And this plight is understandable by the Rohingyas. The Rohingyas de facto are currently citizens of nowhere. They are treated as the fifth columnist of Myanmar state. Since independence from British colonial rule back in 1948, an incalculable number of ethnic divisions & conflicts have been witnessed. According to the UN high commissioner for human rights- Zeid Ra'ad Al-Hossein, the Rohingya outrage is the textbook example of ethnic cleansing. Certainly, they are the world's most persecuted & culturally conservative community.Rohingya community illustrates about 1 Million people among Myanmar's entire population of 54 Million people. But they were not counted in 135 officially recognized ethnic groups in Myanmar's 2014 census. Though the Myanmar military (The Tatmadaw) are said to sustain the mission of sovereign independence, territorial integrity & unity, the Majority Vs Minority clashes often have been observed. Myanmar is lacking a government system comprising mutual trust & acceptability for a long since. Their government faced a traumatic challenge in fulfilling the basic needs of the Rohingyas. So, they were bound to squash towards Bangladesh at a large number. The government of Bangladesh provisionally refuged them considering the humanitarian perspective.China is the largest & nearest trade partner of Myanmar. Both countries share a 1500-mile border with each other. Safeguard stability in the border, maintaining cross border ties, mitigating refugee flows are the topmost principles between two states. We have foreseen a mentionable engagement of China on the Rohingya issue where China is a host in itself. Though Myanmar Govt. perceives the involvement of China constructively, there is a cryptic & mystic geostrategic interest of China. And in order to attain the interest, China never wishes the Rohingyas residing in the Rakhine state.China is moving forward to accomplish their two mega infrastructural projects of which one is the Kyaukpyu special economic zone & the other is the crude oil & gas pipeline project. The ultimate mission of China is to construct a US $7.3 billion deep-water port along with a US $2.7 billion industrial area- special economic zone off the coast of Bay of Bengal. The China-Myanmar crude oil & gas pipeline project comprehends 771 km long which is linked with the Rakhine state, Magwe region, Mandalay region &Shan state off the coast of Bay of Bengal to Chinese Yunnan provincial capital Kunming.This gas pipeline is 813 mm in diameter. Kyaukpyu is the extremity of US$1.5 billion oil pipeline advancing towards Yunnan province. The overland trade between Myanmar & China issubsumed over half of the US $11 billion bilateral trade. There is a 2204 km land border between Myanmar & China's Yunnan province along with Tibet autonomous region where Yunnan alone outstretched 1997 km border.Preserving the access of the Indian ocean linking Myanmar-China under the belt is the key objective of China where Myanmar is playing the role of "Land-Bridge".China has prolonged their rhetorical & materialistic support towards Myanmar. Myanmar is also getting their strongest diplomatic, political & financial support ever which is pragmatic in nature. China augmented its help to protect Myanmar from severe action of the UN Security Council. One of the main strategies behind this involvement is to acquire the goodwill of Myanmar Govt. Beijing's pro-government position in the Rohingya issue is to win Naypyidaw's support.Main fact is there is an infrequent effect on China due to the clashes between Myanmar military & the ethnic minorities. To get rid of it & maximize the leverage out of it, China has extended their helping hand because if the clash continues at Rakhine, Kachin, Shan province, the mega infrastructural projects will go in vain.From Myanmar's point of view, they will always try of gain fruitful benefits from China's trade & investment. That's why Myanmar accepts the assertive & proactive engagement of China on Rohingya cleansing blithely.The negative impacts that occurred due to the Rohingya influx are too many. More than 1.1 million Rohingyas are spending perilous life at the refugee camps. They are creating multidimensional problems. The future development mission with which Bangladesh was stepping ahead- To increase regional trade, cooperation & investment with a wide range of countries in Southeast Asia has been hampered since 2017. Adverse impacts on society, economy, and environment are like pouring water on a drowned mouse.The economists are saying, Bangladesh needs to spend 712600 trillion BDT to bear the overall expenses of Rohingyas per year. In conformity with the UN reports, human cost is about US $700 per capita. A large number of international organizations, NGOs' are provisionally augmenting their humanitarian support towards Bangladesh, but there is an inconspicuous doubt whether the support is permanent or not. The budgetary framework of Bangladesh Govt. is inadequate for additional public spending. The govt would have no alternative except taking a handsome amount of loans from the World Bank.Around 5500 acres of the reserve forest is reduced, 1500 hectares of wild living space is destroyed. The initial occupied land by the Rohingyas was 3500 acres. Rohingya influx represents a loss of 1.67% in the forest area of Cox's Bazar the value of which is almost 5 billion BDT. Besides this, groundwater depletion, contamination, deforestation, imbalance in supply & demand for commodities, risk of landslides, illicit cross-border trade & mercenary services, drug cartel, forced prostitution, noticeable loss in tourism centres, fake national identity card registration has made the situation worst & intractable.Legally Bangladesh is not the ultimate safe zone for the refugees because, Bangladesh is not enlisted in 1951 Refugee Convention or 1967 Protocol to the Statelessness, 1954 & 1961 conventions. Safe & dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas has been the key concern right now. It is needless to allude that, China is not individually responsible for the Rohingya influx but certainly, it's a distressing auxiliary headache for Bangladesh's perspective. To shutoff the mass exodus of Rohingya refugees, integrated plans must be formulated. The end should be justified by the means.The writer is a student, Department of Law, North South University (NSU)