

Bangladesh-India economic nexus



Both the countries are member of SAARC, BBIN, BIMSTEC, IORA, The Commonwealth, World Trade Organization, and United Nations. They also share a common ideology in the present world--democracy. Bangladesh and India have renewed pledges to work in different international forums to maintain world peace and security as well as combat terrorism in all its forms, and also have the common manifestations of economic and trade activities.



Bangladesh and India being geographically proximate to each other possess huge scope to trade, specifically as both the countries are rich in natural resources like hydro- power, natural gas and are competent in the production of small manufacturing and agrarian supplies, mostly from the north- eastern parts of India and Bangladesh, both possesses huge potential for bilateral trade and economic relations



In recent era, Bangladesh and India are among each other's key trading partner and the bilateral trade between the two countries are already worth more than nine point nine billion US dollars in terms of export and import in 2019. The trade is set to go at ten billion US dollars by 2020. The export items of Bangladesh to India have been dominated by labour - intensive manufacturing and its



Imports are mainly primary commodities, the volume of businesses are increasing day by day in manifold. It is mentioned that the main commodities imported are cereals, onion, spices, sugar, dairy products, iron and steel, construction materials, agro products, machines and their components, textile machinery and light engineering products etc. On the other hand, the main commodities imported from Bangladesh jute and jute products, readymade garments, leather and leather products, home textile, fish, paper yarn, cement etc



In the service sector, ICT, Pharmaceuticals, hospital and medical equipments, tourism, consulting and professional services offer good business opportunities. Low production cost, a large strong growing home market with 160 million consumers, an enthusiastic and rapidly emerging private sector which have led international companies to focus on Bangladesh where the India can easily avail these business opportunities. Bangladesh is well positioned to expand on its success in readymade garments, diversify its exports and move up the value chains.



Bangladesh's exports to India are highly concentrated to a few items where as India's exports are diversified and export base are more wider, market size is more than 250 billion US dollar but Bangladesh's export in this country only a meagre share where India's export to Bangladesh more than 300 items. Bangladesh is exporting disproportionately fewer items, In this context, Bangladesh must develop and increase diversified products basket, exporting volume and to take immediate step and jointly initiative. Both countries offer natural markets for each other's export and advantages of reduced business and transaction costs, quicker delivery due to geographical proximity, common language and cross culture.



Improving the investment climate by developing single window clearance for new business proposals, repartition of profits, setting up an industrial park for India in Bangladesh outside export processing zones, allocation of special economic zones with all the needed infrastructure facilities, among other things will further strengthen the both countries business nexus and economic opportunities. At this moment, there are so many potential sectors for investment in Bangladesh such as car and vehicle manufacturing, automobiles, electrical machinery and equipment, specialized cold storage for vegetables, roots, and tubers, agro processing, and plastic equipments.



Bangladesh and India are looking at strengthening economic cooperation through joint investments and cooperation under the blue ocean economy programme which entails synergized efforts of littoral states in the exploration of hydrocarbons marine resources, deep sea fishing and preservation of marine ecology and disaster management.



As far as the trade and economic relation concerned Bangladesh and India are well disposed neighbouring countries and play a vital role in the trade and investment sectors. India is the second largest trading partner of Bangladesh while India's position is at the top of the Bangladesh imports list. It is important to remember that bilateral business relationship with India needs to be looked at the conjunction with regional and multilateral cooperation framework to increase the volume of trade and business. So the governments, private investors and businessmen of both countries must work together with holistic cooperation to make SAPTA, SAFTA and APTA more effective and operational.



There are at least a dozen of reasons related to economic development that make Bangladesh vital for India such as security, trade barriers, economic access, sharing of river water and infrastructure. Refugee and migrant flows, climate change, line of credit and FDI, trade deficit, image building, trust and confidence, border issues and regional connectivity, eco and holy tourism, covid-19 pandemic, etc are the points where two countries can cooperate. Moreover they also can cooperate on bio-diversification, conservation, alternative energy, and many other related aspects of environmental protection.



In a globalizing world where trade and commerce counts for so much. Bangladesh is one of Indian biggest trading and developing partners. Given that it has been growing at over 6 per cent per annum for the past decades and looks set to continue to grow. Both countries should learn to solve the disputes of critical current issues. Persistence of variety of outstanding bilateral problems, that square measure very important to its existence and Bangladesh-Indian economic nexus are essential for future sustainable development.



Indeed, Bangladesh and India are at a historic juncture of diplomacy, embedded in a rich matrix of history, religion, culture language and kinship. As we the countries look ahead at a future of shared prosperity.

The writer is a director of MAS

consultants & former banker

















Bangladesh and India are South Asian neighbours whose relations are friendly, last longing, trusted and they are reliable development partners. To maximize the benefits in terms of faster growth and poverty reduction, Bangladesh and India will need to strengthen bilateral cooperation in several areas, particularly in the expansion of trade and business. The bilateral economic and trade relations between Bangladesh and India are old enough; and they have a common and strong historical and cultural root; and share many cultural facts.Both the countries are member of SAARC, BBIN, BIMSTEC, IORA, The Commonwealth, World Trade Organization, and United Nations. They also share a common ideology in the present world--democracy. Bangladesh and India have renewed pledges to work in different international forums to maintain world peace and security as well as combat terrorism in all its forms, and also have the common manifestations of economic and trade activities.Bangladesh and India being geographically proximate to each other possess huge scope to trade, specifically as both the countries are rich in natural resources like hydro- power, natural gas and are competent in the production of small manufacturing and agrarian supplies, mostly from the north- eastern parts of India and Bangladesh, both possesses huge potential for bilateral trade and economic relationsIn recent era, Bangladesh and India are among each other's key trading partner and the bilateral trade between the two countries are already worth more than nine point nine billion US dollars in terms of export and import in 2019. The trade is set to go at ten billion US dollars by 2020. The export items of Bangladesh to India have been dominated by labour - intensive manufacturing and itsImports are mainly primary commodities, the volume of businesses are increasing day by day in manifold. It is mentioned that the main commodities imported are cereals, onion, spices, sugar, dairy products, iron and steel, construction materials, agro products, machines and their components, textile machinery and light engineering products etc. On the other hand, the main commodities imported from Bangladesh jute and jute products, readymade garments, leather and leather products, home textile, fish, paper yarn, cement etcIn the service sector, ICT, Pharmaceuticals, hospital and medical equipments, tourism, consulting and professional services offer good business opportunities. Low production cost, a large strong growing home market with 160 million consumers, an enthusiastic and rapidly emerging private sector which have led international companies to focus on Bangladesh where the India can easily avail these business opportunities. Bangladesh is well positioned to expand on its success in readymade garments, diversify its exports and move up the value chains.Bangladesh's exports to India are highly concentrated to a few items where as India's exports are diversified and export base are more wider, market size is more than 250 billion US dollar but Bangladesh's export in this country only a meagre share where India's export to Bangladesh more than 300 items. Bangladesh is exporting disproportionately fewer items, In this context, Bangladesh must develop and increase diversified products basket, exporting volume and to take immediate step and jointly initiative. Both countries offer natural markets for each other's export and advantages of reduced business and transaction costs, quicker delivery due to geographical proximity, common language and cross culture.Improving the investment climate by developing single window clearance for new business proposals, repartition of profits, setting up an industrial park for India in Bangladesh outside export processing zones, allocation of special economic zones with all the needed infrastructure facilities, among other things will further strengthen the both countries business nexus and economic opportunities. At this moment, there are so many potential sectors for investment in Bangladesh such as car and vehicle manufacturing, automobiles, electrical machinery and equipment, specialized cold storage for vegetables, roots, and tubers, agro processing, and plastic equipments.Bangladesh and India are looking at strengthening economic cooperation through joint investments and cooperation under the blue ocean economy programme which entails synergized efforts of littoral states in the exploration of hydrocarbons marine resources, deep sea fishing and preservation of marine ecology and disaster management.As far as the trade and economic relation concerned Bangladesh and India are well disposed neighbouring countries and play a vital role in the trade and investment sectors. India is the second largest trading partner of Bangladesh while India's position is at the top of the Bangladesh imports list. It is important to remember that bilateral business relationship with India needs to be looked at the conjunction with regional and multilateral cooperation framework to increase the volume of trade and business. So the governments, private investors and businessmen of both countries must work together with holistic cooperation to make SAPTA, SAFTA and APTA more effective and operational.There are at least a dozen of reasons related to economic development that make Bangladesh vital for India such as security, trade barriers, economic access, sharing of river water and infrastructure. Refugee and migrant flows, climate change, line of credit and FDI, trade deficit, image building, trust and confidence, border issues and regional connectivity, eco and holy tourism, covid-19 pandemic, etc are the points where two countries can cooperate. Moreover they also can cooperate on bio-diversification, conservation, alternative energy, and many other related aspects of environmental protection.In a globalizing world where trade and commerce counts for so much. Bangladesh is one of Indian biggest trading and developing partners. Given that it has been growing at over 6 per cent per annum for the past decades and looks set to continue to grow. Both countries should learn to solve the disputes of critical current issues. Persistence of variety of outstanding bilateral problems, that square measure very important to its existence and Bangladesh-Indian economic nexus are essential for future sustainable development.Indeed, Bangladesh and India are at a historic juncture of diplomacy, embedded in a rich matrix of history, religion, culture language and kinship. As we the countries look ahead at a future of shared prosperity.The writer is a director of MASconsultants & former banker