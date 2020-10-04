Video
Lightning kills two in two districts

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

Two men were killed by separate lightning strikes in two districts- Sirajganj and Kushtia, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed by lightning strike in Tarash Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Abdus Samad Sarker, 60, a resident of Kundoil Village in the upazila.




Saguna Union Parishad Chairman Abdullah Hel Baki said thunderbolt struck Samad while he was fishing in a beel at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A man was killed by lightning strike in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Naharul Chowkidar alias Nara, 60, son of late Syed Chowkidar, a resident of Sirajnagar area in Filipnagar Union.
Local sources said thunderbolt struck Naharul at around 11am while he was working at field, which left him dead on the spot. 



