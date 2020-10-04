Lightning kills two in two districts





SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed by lightning strike in Tarash Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Samad Sarker, 60, a resident of Kundoil Village in the upazila.









Saguna Union Parishad Chairman Abdullah Hel Baki said thunderbolt struck Samad while he was fishing in a beel at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A man was killed by lightning strike in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Naharul Chowkidar alias Nara, 60, son of late Syed Chowkidar, a resident of Sirajnagar area in Filipnagar Union.

