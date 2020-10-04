Video
Sunday, 4 October, 2020, 10:11 PM
Farmers fetch profit from arum lobe farming

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, Oct 3: Growers of the district are changing their lots through arum lobe farming.
The vegetable, which has been recognised as Joypurhat District brand, is being exported to different foreign countries.
Other than Friday and Tuesday, arum lobe haat sits every day in Battali area of Panchbibi Upazila Headquarters in the district.
About 15 to 20 wholesalers gather at the haat every morning to buy arum lobes and send those to different parts of the country. In this biggest arum lobe haat of the northern region, trading of eight to ten thousand maunds of lobes takes place daily.
Small traders send the arum lobes on bus roofs while big traders send those by trucks. Few traders send lobes to Khulna and Daulatpur by train.
This is now the full season for arum lobe. Per maund lobe is selling at Tk 800 to 900. But in retail markets, the price is very high.
Compared to other upazilas of the district, cultivation of arum lobe is higher in Panchbibi Upazila.
Growers Moslem Uddin and Zahidul Islam of Agair Village, Saiful Islam of Ratanpur Village and Abed Ali of Keshabpur Village in the upazila said, lobe farming has now turned lucrative.
In the last several years, arum lobe has been exported to different countries of Europe, America and Middle East. It has huge demand among the Bengalis in those countries.
As a unique cash crop, arum lobe cultivation is increasing day by day in the northern region including Joypurhat.
A grower Afzal Hossen of Keshabpur Village said, excluding cost, profit ranging from Tk one to one and a half lakh is possible by cultivating arum lobe in one-bigha land.
He said he has cultivated arum lobe in four-bigha land this year.
In order to expand arum lobe farming, he is sending its saplings to 120 upazilas of the country with the help of local agriculture department.
According to growers, cultivating arum lobe in one bigha costs Tk 18,000 to 20,000. The sale ranges from Tk 1.20 to 1.40 lakh.
Cultivation of other vegetables like brinjal and bitter gourd suffers due to heavy rain, but arum lobe remains safe. Rather, it grows more due to rain. Besides, cattle do not harm arum lobe fields.
Among all the districts in the northern region, arum lobe is cultivated commercially only in Joypurhat.
Agriculture department sources said 1,250 hectares of land have been brought under arum lobe farming this year against last year's 1,375 ha.
After finishing of the lobe sale, cows are fed the roots of the plants.
The arum lobe of Joypurhat has huge demand across the country. Attempt is going on to cultivate it in other districts of the country through sending saplings. With this, its farming is increasing.
Wholesalers like Aminur Rahman, Khoka Mondal and Faruk Alam said, the high quality arum lobe of Joypurhat has high demand in Dhaka and other big cities of the country.
Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Joypurhat SM Meftahul Bari said arum lobe has been recognised as district brand. Its export is fetching foreign currencies and the country's economy is boosting.


