68 ‘commit suicide’ in Barishal in nine months





A total of 68 incidents of suicide occurred here in the period of nine months, January to September this year.

According to local morgue and Police Station (PS) sources, 10 suicide-incidents took place at four PSs area of Barisal Metropolitan Police (BMP), meant in the city area.

Meanwhile, the rest 58 incidents occurred in ten PSs area in the district.

The PS-wise break up of the incident is 18 in Agailjhara, 12 in Mehendiganj, seven in Muladi, six in Wazirpur, five each in Banaripara and Bakerganj, two each in Babuganj and Gaurnadi, and one in Hizla PSs area.

On the other hand, three committed suicide in BMP's Kotwali Model PS area, three in Kaunia and two each in Bandar and Airport PSs area.















