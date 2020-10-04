Lifting restriction on tourists’ number to St Martin's Island demanded



Tour Operators Association of Cox's Bazar demanded lifting restrictions on the number of tourists who want to visit one of the most attractive tourist spots Saint Martin's Island. The demand was made at a press conference in the town on Friday. photo: observer

They made the demand at a press briefing held at a hotel in the district town organised by Tour Operators Association of Cox's Bazar (TOAC) at noon.

Speakers said if the government implements their proposal to allow 1,250 tourists every day for visit in the island through online registration it will be an obstacle to tourism sector. This decision would put more than 200 tour operators, 500 guides and hundreds of employees' jobs at risk.

TOAC President Tofael Ahmed placed three points demand at briefing and sought Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention to save the tourism industry in the island.

Three points are:

1. Tourists should be allowed on present condition for next five years to visit the Saint Martin.

2. Registration process and travel charges may be fixed for foreign tourists.

3. Government may approve Plastic free eco tourism project proposed by TOAC.

TOAC Senior Vice Presidents Anwar Kamal, Hossain Islam Bahadur; General Secretary Asaf-ud-Dollah Asheq, Organising Secretary Faruque Azam and Joint Secretary Al Amin Biswas, among others, were present in the briefing.















COX'S BAZAR, Oct 3: A group of businessmen on Friday demanded lifting restrictions on the number of tourists intend to visit the country's one of most attractive tourist spot Saint Martin Island.They made the demand at a press briefing held at a hotel in the district town organised by Tour Operators Association of Cox's Bazar (TOAC) at noon.Speakers said if the government implements their proposal to allow 1,250 tourists every day for visit in the island through online registration it will be an obstacle to tourism sector. This decision would put more than 200 tour operators, 500 guides and hundreds of employees' jobs at risk.TOAC President Tofael Ahmed placed three points demand at briefing and sought Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention to save the tourism industry in the island.Three points are:1. Tourists should be allowed on present condition for next five years to visit the Saint Martin.2. Registration process and travel charges may be fixed for foreign tourists.3. Government may approve Plastic free eco tourism project proposed by TOAC.TOAC Senior Vice Presidents Anwar Kamal, Hossain Islam Bahadur; General Secretary Asaf-ud-Dollah Asheq, Organising Secretary Faruque Azam and Joint Secretary Al Amin Biswas, among others, were present in the briefing.