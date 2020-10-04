Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 October, 2020, 10:11 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Rain damages Aman seedbeds at Gurudaspur

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Oct 3: Incessant rain for the last several days have submerged and damaged 35 hectare Aman seedbeds in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.
Besides, the croplands of advanced vegetables have also been inundated.
As a result, for the second time, the dream of the farmers has been shattered. Due to the damage, local markets are facing supply crisis of the kitchen items.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdul Karim said Aman saplings were planted in 5,000 ha of lands in the upazila. But, 35 ha of seedbeds have been destroyed due to flood and heavy raining. Unofficial sources claimed the damages would be more.
Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension said they will assist farmers in different ways to boost their mentality.
The sources also said different vegetables like red spinach, Malabar spinach, cauliflower, chilli, bottle gourd, ridge gourd, radish and brinjal were cultivated. The lands of all these vegetables have been submerged thus breaking down the growers' dream.
Vegetable growers in Chanchkoir Puran Para area Aftab and Motaleb said they had tried to stand again after the recession of the first-time flood water. But the second time flood has hit them again.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lightning kills two in two districts
Farmers fetch profit from arum lobe farming
68 ‘commit suicide’ in Barishal in nine months
Lifting restriction on tourists’ number to St Martin's Island demanded
Rain damages Aman seedbeds at Gurudaspur
Five drown in 4 dists
IEB holds 52nd AGM in Khulna
One lakh people marooned at Bagmara


Latest News
Prayer filed seeking arrest of former DUCSU VP Nur, 5 others
Court issues six directives in appointing domestic aides
MC College hostel gangrape: Tareque, Masum confess their crimes
Two people killed in Habiganj road accident
Blogger Washiqur murder case verdict Oct 27
Evil attempts to destroy country’s peace will be resisted: Quader
9th AGM of BIFFL held
Man’s hanging body found in Kurigram
Boy drowns in bheel in Gazipur
BD elected President of 26th session of Int’l Seabed Authority
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
Jahangir Kabir Nanak contracts COVID-19
Ben Stokes set to join IPL side Royals
COVID-19 deaths rise to 5,325 with 20 more fatalities
Clash between two rival groups of Rohingya leaves woman dead
Bodies of missing varsity student, cousin recovered from Padma
Cox's Bazar new SP tests positive for coronavirus
Ex-Eden College Principal murder: Two maids to die
FM leaves for Kuwait Sunday carrying message from PM
Nationwide goods transport strike called for Oct 12-13
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft