Rain damages Aman seedbeds at Gurudaspur





Besides, the croplands of advanced vegetables have also been inundated.

As a result, for the second time, the dream of the farmers has been shattered. Due to the damage, local markets are facing supply crisis of the kitchen items.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdul Karim said Aman saplings were planted in 5,000 ha of lands in the upazila. But, 35 ha of seedbeds have been destroyed due to flood and heavy raining. Unofficial sources claimed the damages would be more.

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension said they will assist farmers in different ways to boost their mentality.

The sources also said different vegetables like red spinach, Malabar spinach, cauliflower, chilli, bottle gourd, ridge gourd, radish and brinjal were cultivated. The lands of all these vegetables have been submerged thus breaking down the growers' dream.

Vegetable growers in Chanchkoir Puran Para area Aftab and Motaleb said they had tried to stand again after the recession of the first-time flood water. But the second time flood has hit them again.















GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Oct 3: Incessant rain for the last several days have submerged and damaged 35 hectare Aman seedbeds in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.Besides, the croplands of advanced vegetables have also been inundated.As a result, for the second time, the dream of the farmers has been shattered. Due to the damage, local markets are facing supply crisis of the kitchen items.Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdul Karim said Aman saplings were planted in 5,000 ha of lands in the upazila. But, 35 ha of seedbeds have been destroyed due to flood and heavy raining. Unofficial sources claimed the damages would be more.Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension said they will assist farmers in different ways to boost their mentality.The sources also said different vegetables like red spinach, Malabar spinach, cauliflower, chilli, bottle gourd, ridge gourd, radish and brinjal were cultivated. The lands of all these vegetables have been submerged thus breaking down the growers' dream.Vegetable growers in Chanchkoir Puran Para area Aftab and Motaleb said they had tried to stand again after the recession of the first-time flood water. But the second time flood has hit them again.