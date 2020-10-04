Five drown in 4 dists





GOPALGANJ: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sufian Sheikh, 2, son of Amirul Sheikh Nasir of Uttar Hiron Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotalipara Police Station (PS) Sheikh Lutfar Rahman said Sufian fell into a pond nearby the house at around 9am while he was playing beside it.

Later, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sufian dead, the OC added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Two persons drowned as a cement-laden trawler was capsized in the Kocha River in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday.

One of the deceased was identified as Md Kaimum Khan, 40, owner of the trawler. He was a resident of Basanda Village in Morelganj Upazila of Bagerhat.

Divers from Barishal Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the bodies at around 10am, some 14 hours after the incident, said Bhandaria PS OC SM Maksudur Rahman.

OC Maksudur said the Barishal-bound trawler with 1,900 bags of cement from Mongla, anchored in West Junia Village of Telikhali Union on Thursday night. A 20 to 25 decimal land of the anchored area went under water by the river erosion at around 8pm.

The erosion made the trawler capsize in the river, leaving the duo missing while others managed to swim ashore.

Being informed, the divers rushed there, conducted a rescued operation and recovered the bodies, the OC added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sadiqul Islam Saad, 2, son of Shafiqul Islam Sabuj, a resident of Bashia Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Saad fell in a pond nearby his house at noon.

Later, his family members saw him floating in the pond and rescued him.

He died on the way to hospital.

Local Union Parishad Member Asad Miah confirmed the incident.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Shawon, son of Sheikh Saheb, a resident of Gaburjan Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the boy slipped into a pond nearby his house at noon while playing beside it.

Later, family members rescued him and took to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shawon dead.















