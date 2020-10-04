Video
IEB holds 52nd AGM in Khulna

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

 
KHULNA, Oct 3: The 52nd annual general meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Institution of Engineers (IEB) was held virtually at Khulna IEB Centre in the city on Friday.
Member of University Grants Commission Professor Dr Muhammad Alamgir was present as chief guest while Managing Director of West Zone Power Company (OZOPADICO) Ltd Engineer Md Shafiq Uddin presided over the meeting.
 The programme was moderated by Honorary Secretary Professor Dr Engineer Sobhan Mia. The meeting offered prayer for Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his family members and four national leaders.
It also lauded all engineers, officers and employees for development activities including pre-payment meter installation in the division and other districts under Ozopadico.
IEB Vice-Chairman Engineer Md Nuruzzaman, General Secretary Md Shahadat Hossain Shiblu, Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, Engineer Md Nurul Huda and Khulna WASA Managing Director Engineer Md Abdullah joined the virtual meeting.


