Sunday, 4 October, 2020, 10:11 PM
Home Countryside

One lakh people marooned at Bagmara

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 3: More than one lakh people of 16 unions in Bagmara Upazila of the district have become marooned by flood water.
The upazila administration said it would start distributing relief materials among the flood-hit people soon. They could not inform the estimated loss caused by the flood.
Hundreds of thatched houses have broken down as water enters. Around 80 to 90 per cent paddy went under the water. Moreover, fish of a few thousand crore taka washed away in floodwater.
Many took shelter at educational institutions and high places.
Union parishad chairmen and members are making the list of affected people.
Former Upazila Parishad chairman Jakirul Islam Santu and others distributed food items among the flood-affected people in Barabihanoli Union.
When contacted, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sharif Ahmed said order has been given to respective officials to determine the amount of loss.
The chairmen and members of the area were told to create list of the affected people.


