Sunday, 4 October, 2020
Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three persons including an intern doctor were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Cumilla and Sirajganj, in two days.
CUMILLA: Two persons including a woman were killed and five others injured in a collision between a bus and microbus in Burichang Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Highway police said a bus of 'Star Line Paribahan' collided head-on with a microbus on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at around 9:30am, leaving the driver and a woman of the later vehicle dead on the spot and five others injured.
Being informed, members of Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the bodies.
The injured were sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mainamati Crossing Highway Police Station (PS) Safayet Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, the vehicles were seized. 
SIRAJGANJ: An intern of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Arafat Pathan, 25, son of Haris Pathan, hailed from Bandia Village of Bhaluka Upazila in Mymensingh.
He was doing an internship after completing his MBBS from Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College.
Bangabandhu Bridge West PS OC Mosaddek Ali said a truck rammed into a motorcycle carrying Arafat in Soydabad area on the Bangabandhu Bridge West side, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police, however, seized the truck but the driver managed to flee, the OC added.


