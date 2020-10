To mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation







To mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, LGED started a month-long village road maintenance in Shahjadpur Upazila of Sirajganj on Thursday. Upazila Chairman Professor Azad Rahman, Vice-Chairman Liakat Ali and Engineer Ahmed Rafiq were present at the opening programme. photo: observer