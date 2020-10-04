3 factories fined Tk 31 lakh in Feni

FENI, Oct 3: A mobile court run by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) fined Tk 31 lakh to three factories in the district town on Wednesday evening over selling adulterated food items.

Executive Magistrate Palash Kumar Basu from RAB-3 conducted a drive in Kalipal and Madhupur areas of the district town and fined the amount.

Rosmola Food Products Ltd and Jamuna Bakery in Kalipal area were fined Tk 13 lakh and Tk 10 lakh respectively as there was no batch number, manufacturing or expire date on the packets of their products.

Meanwhile, Sonia Ice-cream in Madhupur was fined Tk 8 lakh as they were not approved by The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BST) and they was producing items in dirty environment.







