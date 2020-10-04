

Bottle gourd farming on raised platforms popular at Raninagar

Reducing the size of Boro paddy cultivation, farmers are growing different varieties of bottle gourds. Locals are dreaming of getting increased profits by farming bottle gourds in this system.

Every day wholesalers and retailers are buying bottle gourds from local fields. The growers are getting much interest for facing no marketing hassle. Local agriculture office is providing them with high quality bottle gourd seeds.

Seeing success in the farming by others, one Jahangir Alam, a paddy and rice trader of Bhabanipur Chauta Para Village in the upazila leased about five-bigha land from one Rafiq of Chawk Kujail Village under Kashimpur Union at Tk 10,000 per year.

He started bottle gourd farming on raised platforms in two-bigha land along with other vegetables at the advice of local agriculture office since April 2 last. Defying disaster-prone weather, he reared the plants well and got high yield.

Jahangir Alam said, "I am mainly a paddy and rice trader. I have been inspired by a vegetable grower Tufan Mia of Betgari Village."

He said he has so far sold about 4,000 pieces of bottle gourds of small, medium and big sizes within five months of farming.

He pointed out, "The market price was good in the beginning. But at the end, it was not satisfactory. So my profit has been a bit less than the expectation. Yet I am trying my level best to farm vegetables including bottle gourd."

Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Shahidul Islam said bottle gourd farming on raised platforms is being popular here for good profits. There are about 20 such platforms in the upazila.

"For making farmers interested, we are providing all necessary assistances including good quality seeds to the farmers," he added.

According to him, this system is high-yielding and less disease-prone. Bottle gourds grow every month in these platforms. Besides, the gourds have much demand as these are free from chemical adulteration.















