Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 October, 2020, 10:10 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Bottle gourd farming on raised platforms popular at Raninagar

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

Bottle gourd farming on raised platforms popular at Raninagar

Bottle gourd farming on raised platforms popular at Raninagar

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON, Oct 3: Besides paddy cultivation, bottle gourd farming on raised platforms is becoming popular day by day in Raninagar Upazila of the district due to easy farming process and good yield.
Reducing the size of Boro paddy cultivation, farmers are growing different varieties of bottle gourds. Locals are dreaming of getting increased profits by farming bottle gourds in this system.
Every day wholesalers and retailers are buying bottle gourds from local fields. The growers are getting much interest for facing no marketing hassle. Local agriculture office is providing them with high quality bottle gourd seeds.
Seeing success in the farming by others, one Jahangir Alam, a paddy and rice trader of Bhabanipur Chauta Para Village in the upazila leased about five-bigha land from one Rafiq of Chawk Kujail Village under Kashimpur Union at Tk 10,000 per year.
He started bottle gourd farming on raised platforms in two-bigha land along with other vegetables at the advice of local agriculture office since April 2 last. Defying disaster-prone weather, he reared the plants well and got high yield.
Jahangir Alam said, "I am mainly a paddy and rice trader. I have been inspired by a vegetable grower Tufan Mia of Betgari Village."
He said he has so far sold about 4,000 pieces of bottle gourds of small, medium and big sizes within five months of farming.
He pointed out, "The market price was good in the beginning. But at the end, it was not satisfactory. So my profit has been a bit less than the expectation. Yet I am trying my level best to farm vegetables including bottle gourd."
Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Shahidul Islam said bottle gourd farming on raised platforms is being popular here for good profits. There are about 20 such platforms in the upazila.
"For making farmers interested, we are providing all necessary assistances including good quality seeds to the farmers," he added.
According to him, this system is high-yielding and less disease-prone. Bottle gourds grow every month in these platforms. Besides, the gourds have much demand as these are free from chemical adulteration.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lightning kills two in two districts
Farmers fetch profit from arum lobe farming
68 ‘commit suicide’ in Barishal in nine months
Lifting restriction on tourists’ number to St Martin's Island demanded
Rain damages Aman seedbeds at Gurudaspur
Five drown in 4 dists
IEB holds 52nd AGM in Khulna
One lakh people marooned at Bagmara


Latest News
Prayer filed seeking arrest of former DUCSU VP Nur, 5 others
Court issues six directives in appointing domestic aides
MC College hostel gangrape: Tareque, Masum confess their crimes
Two people killed in Habiganj road accident
Blogger Washiqur murder case verdict Oct 27
Evil attempts to destroy country’s peace will be resisted: Quader
9th AGM of BIFFL held
Man’s hanging body found in Kurigram
Boy drowns in bheel in Gazipur
BD elected President of 26th session of Int’l Seabed Authority
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
Jahangir Kabir Nanak contracts COVID-19
Ben Stokes set to join IPL side Royals
COVID-19 deaths rise to 5,325 with 20 more fatalities
Clash between two rival groups of Rohingya leaves woman dead
Bodies of missing varsity student, cousin recovered from Padma
Cox's Bazar new SP tests positive for coronavirus
Ex-Eden College Principal murder: Two maids to die
FM leaves for Kuwait Sunday carrying message from PM
Nationwide goods transport strike called for Oct 12-13
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft