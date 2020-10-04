Video
Growers farming early vegetables in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 3: Farmers of different upazilas in the district are passing busy time cultivating early variety of winter vegetables.
They used to cultivate paddy in their fields. But, they are now becoming more interested in vegetable cultivation as they got bumper yield and good profit last year.
The vegetables they are farming include potato, radish, eggplant, cauliflower, cabbage, tomato, brinjal, amaranth, spinach, and onion.
The cultivation turned easy for them due to sufficient rainfall in the beginning of August last.
They are expecting optimum yield if there is no major natural disaster in the country. The cultivation cost of different crops including paddy is increasing day by day, but the price of the produce is very low in the markets. So, they are opting to the farming of the vegetables, farmers said.
Visiting different areas at Bausha, Bazubagha, Gorgori, Pakuria, Arani and Chawkrajapur unions under Bagha Upazila, it was found that some farmers are busy preparing their lands for vegetable cultivation while some are engaged in sowing seeds and planting.
Shah Alam Biswas, a vegetable grower of Bausha Village, said, "I have cultivated early variety vegetables in one-bigha land this season with the hope of profit."


