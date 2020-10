KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Oct 3: A minor boy was electrocuted in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Md Ismail Hossain, 9, a third grader at Charkadira Talimul Quran Nurani Madrasa. He was the son of Azad Uddin, a resident of Charkadira area in the upazila.

Local sources said Ismail came into contact with a live electric wire while ironing his tupi (prayer cap) at noon, which left him dead on the spot.