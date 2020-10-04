Housewife ‘kills self’ in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Oct 3: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Kulsum Begum, 20, was the wife of Kawsar Khalifa of Maddaha Tuskhali Village in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector of Mathbaria Police Station (PS) Jakir Hossain said Kulsum Begum might have killed herself over a family feud.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Masudur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural case was filed in this connection.







