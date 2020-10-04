22 more contract corona in 2 dists





PIROJPUR: Six more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in four days, taking the total virus cases to 1,086 here.

Civil Surgeon (CS) office sources confirmed the information on Saturday.

Of the newly infected people, Two are in Mathbaria and Indurkani each, one in Sadar and one in Nazirpur upazilas.

Among the total infected, 327 people are in Mathbaria, 311 in Sadar, 133 in Nesarabad, 114 in Bhandaria, 89 in Kawkhali, 82 in Nazirpur and 30 in Indurkani upazilas.

A total of 5,185 samples were collected where 3,928 were found negative for the virus in the district.

So far, 980 people have been recovered from the virus while 24 died of it in the district.

BOGURA: Some 16 more people have contacted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 7,608 here.

Dr Farjanul Haque Nirjhar, from the district CS office, confirmed the information in an online briefing on Tuesday.

He said a total of 203 samples were tested during this time period.

Of them, 15 were found positive for the virus at PCR lab of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, and another one was found positive at PCR lab of TMSS Medical College in Bogura.









So far, 181 people have died of the virus in the district.

Analysing the date of last week on COVID-19, CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin said the infection rate of coronavirus is decreasing in Bogura.



