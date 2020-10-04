Three more die of coronavirus in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Oct 3: Three more persons died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 302 in the division.

Meanwhile, some 39 more people tested positive for the virus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 20,014 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 16 are in Bogura, 13 in Rajshahi, eight in Sirajganj, one in Natore and one in Joypurhat districts.

Among the total infected, 17,982 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus till Wednesday morning and 5,205 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.







