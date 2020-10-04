183 detained on different charges in seven districts





UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: Five persons were arrested with arms and gold bars in separate drives in Ukhia Upazila of the district in two days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) found an arms factory in the upazila on Friday evening.

The elite force members also detained two workers of the factory and recovered three fire arms, two bullets and huge amount of arms making materials from there.

The arrested persons are Abdul Majid alias Kana Majid and Rabi, residents of Moheshkhali Upazila.

Cox's Bazar RAB-15 Deputy Commander Major Mehedi Hasan said on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive at Madhur Chhara hill under Palongkhali Union in the evening and found the existence of the arms factory in a hut.

The RAB members, later, detained the duo along with the weapons, said Major Mehedi.

The detained persons were handed over to Ukhia Police Station (PS) after filing a case against them, he added.

On the other hand, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained three persons with 56 gold bars in the upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Monir Alam, 38, a resident of Sadar Upazila, Mamunur Rashid, 18, of Hoyaikong in Teknaf Upazila, and Nur Mohammad, 36, of the same area.

Cox's Bazar BGB-34 Battalion Commander Lt Col Ali Haider Azad said on information, a BGB team conducted a drive in Katakhali area under Palongkhali Union in the afternoon and nabbed them along with the gold bars.

The arrested were handed over to Ukhia PS after filing a case against them, the official added.

MYMENSINGH: RAB members arrested a member of Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Kaltapara Churail Village in Gouripur Upazila of the district early Friday.

The arrested person is Yeasin Arafat, 22, son of Abul Fayez, a resident of Shabazpur Village in Sarail Upazila of Brahmanbaria.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Kaltapara Churail area at around 1am and arrested Yeasin.

RAB members also recovered three Jihadi books, five leaflets, one ATM card, a pen drive, a card reader, a memory card and a mobile phone set from his possession during the drive.

Yeasin confessed his involvement in JMB during primary interrogation.

RAB-14 Media Officer Jonayed Afrad confirmed the matter adding that, a case has been lodged with Gouripur PS in this connection, and the arrested was sent to jail.

RAJSHAHI: At least 129 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in five days.

Police arrested a man from Darikharbuna area in the city on Friday in a case filed for reportedly recording a video of a woman while she was taking bath.

The arrested person is Sijan, 18, a resident of the area.

According to the case statement, Sijan secretly filmed the bathing of the woman at her bathroom and then he threatened the woman to spread it online. The accused also harassed the woman physically as she refused his unethical proposals on September 30.

Officer-in-Charge of Boalia PS Nibaran Chandra Barman confirmed the matter.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in a drive from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 43 people on different charges here.

Of the arrestees, 14 were warranted, 14 were drug addicts and the remaining 15 were arrested on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

RMP, in another drive from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 40 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP arrested 45 people in city from Sunday night till Monday morning.

Of the arrestees, 13 had warrant, 16 were drug takers and the rest were arrested on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Monday.

KHULNA: RAB members arrested two youths along with 8,010 kg of government rice and other equipments from Rupsha Auto Rice Mill near Rupsha Bridge under Labanchara PS of the city on Monday night.

The arrestees are Shamsul Islam alias Shahajada Akunji, 28, son of Afsar Ali Akunji of Kharabad Village under Batiaghata Upazila in Khulna, and Mostofa Kamal Talukder, son of Hamid Uddin Talukder of Kutibari Village under Morelganj Upazila in Bagerhat District.

On a tip-off, a special team of RAB-6 raided the said area about 10pm and arrested the two along with the rice, a bag sewing machine, one truck, one trawler, two mobile phones and four SIM cards, said a RAB-6 press release on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, one youth managed to flee during the operation, the press release also said.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Members of Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a man convicted in an arms case for 10 years from Char Hasan-Hossen area in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Arrested Jahangir Hossen, 43, is the son of Md Hadis of Char Gazaria area in the upazila. District DB Police Inspector AKM Fazlul Haque said police arrested Jahangir along with arms from Hatiya Upazila of Noakhali District in 2013. Later, he went into hiding after taking bail from High Court.

Meanwhile, about three months back, the court awarded him 10 years' rigorous imprisonment. Later, DB police arrested him.

DINAJPUR: Police arrested 42 people from the district on different charges in 24 hours from Sunday noon to Monday noon.

Superintendent of Police Md Anwar Hossen said in order to control law and order situation in the district, police of 12 police stations conducted different drives and detained 42 persons.

A total of 918 bottles of phensedyl, 2,600 litres of liquor, 13 bottles of foreign liquor, 2.7 kg of hemp, 519 pethidine injections, 42 litres of phensedyl, and 13,000 pieces of Indian cattle-fattening tablets from their possessions.

A total of 23 cases have been filed in these connections.

BAGERHAT: Three fishermen were detained for catching fish from a canal in the district after poisoning water.

The detainees are Bellal Dhali, 40, Monirul Dhali, 42, and Masum Dhali, 35, of Dakop Upazila in Khulna District.

Muhammad Belayet Hossen, divisional forest officer (DFO) of East Sundarban, said Sundarbans' Chadpai rangers on Monday morning spotted a dinghy boat in Charakhali Canal, where fishing is banned.

Later, they detained the trio and recovered 12 kg of fish, a bottle of poison and three machetes.















