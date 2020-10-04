Video
Sunday, 4 October, 2020
Aman farming hampered at Nalitabari

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Our Correspondent

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Oct 3: Aman cultivation is facing setback due to different problems in Nalitabari Upazila of the district.
River erosion, flood, downpour, drought, and attacks of rat and pests halted their primary preparation. Despite that they are trying hard for continuing the farming.
Farmers said they have already suffered setback for two times. Now for the third time, they are trying relentlessly to prepare their fields. According to them, among the problems, the pest attack has been unabated. Pesticides cannot prevent the insects.
A farmer of Baramari area Habil Uddin said, "I have cultivated local Swarna variety of Aman in two acres of land. I prepared the fields by applying fertiliser and poison. But the pest attack has begun again. Now due to downpour and weather problem, my fields are facing pest attack for the third time. I have applied fertiliser and poison again."
These additional expenditures will increase the production cost, he added.
Al Helal of Konnagar Village and Nabi Hossen and Nurul Haque of Dakkhin Konnagar Village said, "We are suffering for the Bhogai River erosion in the south. Our croplands were submerged by flood. In some areas, fields were water-logged. By the time, pest attack has started again. We are in disarray."
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Alamgir Kabir said, this year, they have targeted hundred per cent Aman production. Aman saplings have been planted in 22,800 hectares. Farmers have already covered 90 pc of the targeted fields. Planting in the remaining 10 pc could not be possible for heavy rainfall and floods.


