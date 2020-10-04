Canada eases border ban

OTTAWA, Oct 3: Canada's border restrictions will be eased to allow in foreign students as well as non-citizens who are in an exclusive dating relationship with a Canadian, the immigration minister announced on Friday.

A ban on non-essential international entries was extended this week until the end of October, as the country grapples with a surge in new coronavirus cases. But Ottawa signalled it would seek to facilitate more reunifications.

"We recognize that travel restrictions should not keep loved ones apart," Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters.

"In these challenging times, we know those challenges are best met with the strength and support of those we love by our side," he said. -AFP







