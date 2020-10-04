Video
Actress Sofia Vergara highest paid in world: Forbes

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3: "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara has topped the Forbes list of the highest paid actresses in the world, leading a charge by small-screen talent in a year when movie theaters have gone dark, the magazine said on Friday.
Vergara -- who is also now a judge on "America's Got Talent" -- earned a whopping $43 million in the past 12 months in salary and endorsements. She moved up from second place last year.
The 48-year-old Colombia-born actress earned $500,000 an episode for the final season of Emmy-winning "Modern Family," which wrapped up earlier this year.
Forbes estimated she would earn "at least $10 million each season" for "AGT," one of the most popular reality competition shows in the United States.
The coronavirus pandemic paralyzed Hollywood, forcing crews to stop production and shuttering movie theatres, so many big-budget films have been delayed.




Many film stars also make money by earning a share of the profits -- meaning if movies are not released in theatres, their income plummets. Nevertheless, Oscar winner Angelina Jolie was in second place on the Forbes list at $35 million. But actresses who make most of their money from television and/or streaming services made up the bulk of the list. "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot came in third at $31 million, but she made a chunk of her money from the Netflix film "Red Notice."   -AFP


