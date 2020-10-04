

Congress supporters clash with police personnel as General secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (C bottom) loses her balance among the crowd, before being allowed with her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to move towards the Uttar Pradesh state to meet the relatives of the 19-year-old allegedly gang-raped victim, at the Delhi Noida Direct flyway toll plaza on October 3. Five senior police officers have been suspended over their handling of an investigation into the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman that has sparked outrage across India and triggered days of protests. photo : AFP