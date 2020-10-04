Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 October, 2020, 10:09 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US trying to take world back to ‘jungle age’: China

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

NEW YORK, Oct 3: China accused the United States on Friday of "fabricating lies" and trying to take the world back to the "jungle age" after Washington blamed Beijing and U.N. agencies for "the murder of millions of baby girls."
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Friday said it regretted the accusations by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, which were made at a U.N. General Assembly meeting on Thursday on the anniversary of a landmark 1995 women's conference.
UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem told reporters that any coercion of women was "against our practice and policy."
"We accord the highest priority to voluntary sexual and reproductive health, rights, and procedures," she said. "We have invited reviews of, in the case of UNFPA, our practice and procedures in the country of China, and for the past four years, the United States has not visited our programs."
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration cut funding in 2017 for UNFPA, saying it "supports ... a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization." The United Nations said that was an inaccurate perception.
DeVos and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who issued a statement on Thursday, both accused China of subjecting Uighurs and other minorities to forced abortion, forced sterilization, and involuntary implantation of birth control devices.
A spokesperson for China's U.N. mission in New York said in a statement that the remarks were "sheer fabrication."
"Some U.S. politicians lie and cheat as a habit," the spokesperson said. "They maliciously create political confrontation and undermine multilateral cooperation. The United States, going against the trend of the times, is becoming the biggest destroyer of the existing international order and trying all means to take the world back to the 'jungle age.'"   -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two dead in France, Italy storms
Canada eases border ban
Sudan, rebels ink peace deal
Actress Sofia Vergara highest paid in world: Forbes
Johnson ‘optimistic’ over Brexit deal with EU
Congress supporters clash with police personnel
US trying to take world back to ‘jungle age’: China
Wearing masks more important than being a ‘tough guy’: Biden


Latest News
Prayer filed seeking arrest of former DUCSU VP Nur, 5 others
Court issues six directives in appointing domestic aides
MC College hostel gangrape: Tareque, Masum confess their crimes
Two people killed in Habiganj road accident
Blogger Washiqur murder case verdict Oct 27
Evil attempts to destroy country’s peace will be resisted: Quader
9th AGM of BIFFL held
Man’s hanging body found in Kurigram
Boy drowns in bheel in Gazipur
BD elected President of 26th session of Int’l Seabed Authority
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
Jahangir Kabir Nanak contracts COVID-19
Ben Stokes set to join IPL side Royals
COVID-19 deaths rise to 5,325 with 20 more fatalities
Clash between two rival groups of Rohingya leaves woman dead
Bodies of missing varsity student, cousin recovered from Padma
Cox's Bazar new SP tests positive for coronavirus
Ex-Eden College Principal murder: Two maids to die
FM leaves for Kuwait Sunday carrying message from PM
Nationwide goods transport strike called for Oct 12-13
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft