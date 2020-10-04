Trump diagnosis throws US election into chaos, threatens governing crisis





Most immediately there is concern for the health of Trump himself, who as an overweight 74-year-old is at an elevated risk of complications from the virus, as well as for first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive.

The White House said Friday afternoon that Trump will be hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre and remain there for several days "out of an abundance of caution."

But attention will inevitably focus on the hubris of a President who mocked mask wearing and social distancing, ignored and downplayed the virus, courted disaster with packed campaign rallies, ridiculed his Democratic opponent Joe Biden for taking prudent precautions, and even now says the emergency is almost over.

Still, even amid the country's bitter cultural wars, stoked by Trump more than anyone, key political figures and his domestic adversaries will wish him well. A President in medical peril is a situation that calls for humanity. The most serious known threat to a commander-in-chief's health for decades also calls for unity since it can bear on the security of the nation itself should US enemies seek advantage and probe a potential leadership vacuum. An already weak economy is under additional pressure: stock futures dipped 400 points when news of the President's condition, which followed earlier confirmation that his close aide Hope Hicks had Covid-19, broke.

In virtual remarks to the Al Smith Dinner on Thursday the President who has said a "miracle" will sweep the virus away said: "I just want to say that the end of the pandemic is in sight."

But Trump's diagnosis underscores how a virulent pathogen takes advantage of any slip in vigilance and is everywhere as the emergency deepens ahead of an expected fall spike after another 857 American deaths were recorded on Thursday.

It also provokes yet another serious national challenge in a season of tragedy and political and social unrest, that encompasses the pandemic, a consequent economic crisis, a generational racial reckoning and concerns for American democracy after Trump failed to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power.

Election turmoil

One critical question is what happens next in an election that is only a month away. Trump will now have no choice but to remove himself from the campaign trail for a prolonged period. Trump has mild symptoms of the virus, a White House official told CNN. A person familiar with the matter said Friday afternoon that Trump had had a fever since that morning. According to people who interacted with the President Thursday, he appeared tired, but was not displaying major symptoms. Even if he and the first lady are not seriously affected, medical advice suggests that they should isolate for at least 10 days after symptoms appear -- nearly half the length of the time remaining in the presidential race.

Trump's positive test is a political disaster for his campaign -- given that he is lagging behind Biden in many swing states and already seemed to need a game changer event in his favour to come from behind in the limited time remaining.

The next presidential debate -- following Trump's tantrum-filled performance last week -- is in particular doubt. The clash is scheduled for October 15 in Miami. And though Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus Friday morning, he has been around top aides and the President in a White House that is now a virus hotspot, so there must be doubts that his showdown with Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris of California can go ahead as planned on Wednesday night. -CNN















