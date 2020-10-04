25th Amendment provides for transfer of power from US president





Adopted in 1967, the 25th Amendment lays out the provisions for a transfer of power from a US president who dies, resigns, is removed from office or for other reasons is unable to fulfil his or her duties.

Trump, 74, announced overnight that he and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, had tested positive for Covid-19, which has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States, and were going into quarantine.

The White House physician said they were both feeling "well at this time" and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the president has only "mild symptoms."

The bombshell development comes a month ahead of the November 3 election and raises questions about a potential transfer of power to Vice President Mike Pence should Trump's condition worsen.

US lawmakers had begun to address the question in the late 1950s amid the ill health of president Dwight D. Eisenhower.

It took on added urgency following the 1963 assassination of president John F. Kennedy and the 25th Amendment was passed by Congress in 1965 and ratified by the required three-fourths of the 50 US states two years later.

Section 3 of the 25th Amendment addresses the transfer of presidential powers to the vice president when the chief executive declares that he or she is unable to fulfil the powers and duties of the office.

Section 4 addresses a situation in which the vice president and a majority of the cabinet determine that the president is no longer able to discharge their duties.

Section 4 has never been invoked.

Section 3 has been invoked on three occasions.

The first was in July 1985 when president Ronald Reagan underwent surgery under general anesthesia for removal of a cancerous polyp from his large intestine. -AFP















