‘Going well, I think!’: Trump, given Remdisivir



White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (L) watches as US President Donald Trump (C) walks off Marine One while arriving at Walter Reed Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland on October 2. photo : AFP

In extraordinary scenes at the White House on Friday, Trump, 74, was rushed via helicopter to Walter Reed medical centre near Washington DC out of an "abundance of caution" after he was struck down with coronavirus symptoms - putting the US election in jeopardy with just weeks to go.

Hours after he was transported to the hospital via presidential helicopter Marine One, Trump tweeted: "Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!"

After it was reported Trump was "struggling to breathe," White House doctor Sean P Conley said Trump was given a dose of Remdesivir.

Remdesivir - used for the treatment of Ebola, SARS, and hepatitis C - is an antiviral medication that is designed to interfere with the virus's ability to copy its genetic material. In exactly one month, Trump faces Joe Biden in the presidential election.

Trump was given the experimental antibody drug by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, which has been described as one of the most promising approaches to preventing serious illness from a Covid-19 infection. Along with first lady Melania Trump, the US president tested positive for the Covid-19 on Thursday.

The new drug was given through an IV and it is a one-time treatment. It is in late-stage testing and its safety and effectiveness are not yet known.

Trump will continue working from the hospital during the course of the treatment. He "remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day," said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

In multiple studies, Regeneron is testing it both for preventing infection and in people already infected, like Trump, to try to prevent serious illness or death. -AP















