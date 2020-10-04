FIFA president wishes all candidates of BFF election





"I am really happy to wish you all who are participating in this election. I would like to wish you all, and I think it's a great honour for me. I believe this congress is doing great for the success of football in Bangladesh. It's unfortunate that I couldn't join this election physically," Infantino told in a video message.

"Despite not being able to present there, you should believe that my mind is there. I hope you understand that there are travel restrictions in the place due to the Covid-19 outbreak. I believe that despite the physical distance among us, we are always together to bring happiness with football," he also added.

Some 139 councillors of BFF will exercise their voting rights to elect one president, a senior vice-president, four vice-presidents and 15 EC members. Voting is scheduled to take place between 2pm and 6pm, followed by its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

It is expected that the main competition of this election is among the incumbent president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, Badal Roy who is serving as the vice president of BFF for a long time, Shafiqul Islam Manik who announced himself a presidential candidate for the first time.









Badal Roy had withdrawn earlier, but on the night before the election, he changed his mind and decided to be in the election as a presidential candidate. -UNB





