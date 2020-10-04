Video
Sunday, 4 October, 2020, 10:08 PM
Domingo pleased with Bangladesh fast bowling resources

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

While the fast bowling department remains Bangladesh's headache, head coach Russell Domingo believes, the Tigers have recently got a fast bowling group, who could be developed as an exciting group.
Mentioning the name of Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed Rahi, Ebadot Hossain and others, Domingo said, they are bowlers who could play all formats of cricket and could dominate in any condition if they are developed well.
"I think it is really important that we develop a good group of fast bowlers. We have Ebadat, Rahi, Taskin, Mustafizur, Khaled and Al-Amin. We are developing a nice group of 6-7 fast bowlers that can play all formats, and do well in home and abroad in the next few years," he said in a virtual press conference on Friday.
Specially he was pleased with the work ethics of Taskin Ahmed, who despite being a fearsome fast bowler could not justify his talent, vastly due to his lack of fitness and inconsistency.
During the lockdown period, Taskin worked hard and grew up as a fittest bowler, something which is very praiseworthy, according to Domingo.
"Taskin has worked extremely hard, which has impressed me. He has come back really fit," Domingo said, adding that Mustafizur also worked hard to get some shape with the new ball.
Mustafizur over the years though proved his skill in shorter version of cricket, couldn't do anything worthy in the longer version format. However fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson has been working with him extensively to make him a Test bowler.
"Mustafiz is getting some shape with the new ball. He has shown some good signs. We haven't seen Rahi and Ebadat, who have been in lockdown. Khaled has been impressive too. I also think young Hasan Mahmud has a good future," he said.   -BSS


