Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 October, 2020, 10:08 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigresses surpass Lankan divas in ICC ODI ranking

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Women's Cricket team soared at 8th spot in the latest ICC Women's ODI ranking sailing over Sri Lanka Women's. Tigresses gained seven more points with the previous 54 rating points while Sri Lanka lost eight points to exchange situates.
The updated ranking, ICC brought to light on Friday, expunged results from the 2016-17 season, weights the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons at 50% and the 2019-20 matches at 100%.
Six-time ICC Women's Cricket World Cup champions Australia as expected claiming the top position with 160 points while India and England occupied the next positions with 121 and 119 points correspondingly. South Africa are at four with 107 points, New Zealand at 5th for 94, West Indies comes next with 85 and Pakistan with 77 are just above Bangladesh, who have 61 rating points now.
Women in Red and Green however, remained at 9 in the ICC Women's T20i ranking, which is also led by Aussies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spurs boss Mourinho says no revenge mission ahead of Man Utd trip
'Exceptional' Mount sets standards at Chelsea: Lampard
Fati an early ray of optimism for Messi, Koeman's Barcelona
Neymar bags brace as PSG hit six
Djokovic takes trip into Roland Garros unknown against Nadal fan
Domestic cricket imperative for International return: Domingo
FIFA president wishes all candidates of BFF election
Domingo pleased with Bangladesh fast bowling resources


Latest News
Prayer filed seeking arrest of former DUCSU VP Nur, 5 others
Court issues six directives in appointing domestic aides
MC College hostel gangrape: Tareque, Masum confess their crimes
Two people killed in Habiganj road accident
Blogger Washiqur murder case verdict Oct 27
Evil attempts to destroy country’s peace will be resisted: Quader
9th AGM of BIFFL held
Man’s hanging body found in Kurigram
Boy drowns in bheel in Gazipur
BD elected President of 26th session of Int’l Seabed Authority
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
Jahangir Kabir Nanak contracts COVID-19
Ben Stokes set to join IPL side Royals
COVID-19 deaths rise to 5,325 with 20 more fatalities
Clash between two rival groups of Rohingya leaves woman dead
Bodies of missing varsity student, cousin recovered from Padma
Cox's Bazar new SP tests positive for coronavirus
Ex-Eden College Principal murder: Two maids to die
FM leaves for Kuwait Sunday carrying message from PM
Nationwide goods transport strike called for Oct 12-13
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft