Tigresses surpass Lankan divas in ICC ODI ranking





The updated ranking, ICC brought to light on Friday, expunged results from the 2016-17 season, weights the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons at 50% and the 2019-20 matches at 100%.

Six-time ICC Women's Cricket World Cup champions Australia as expected claiming the top position with 160 points while India and England occupied the next positions with 121 and 119 points correspondingly. South Africa are at four with 107 points, New Zealand at 5th for 94, West Indies comes next with 85 and Pakistan with 77 are just above Bangladesh, who have 61 rating points now.

Women in Red and Green however, remained at 9 in the ICC Women's T20i ranking, which is also led by Aussies.















