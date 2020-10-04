Video
Sunday, 4 October, 2020
BFF AGM

Audit report, budget passed without dilemma

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) was finished without any dilemma on Saturday as the Audit Report of season 2019-20 and Budget of season 2020-21 faced no difficulty.
The AGM and general election of BFF executive committee had taken place at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.
After the AGM, Harun-ur-Rashid, a member of BFF's previous Executive Committee and Secretary of Youth and Sports Affairs of ruling Bangladesh Awami League said, "I haven't seen Such a nice AGM before. The points were read one by one and all were passed by the end eventually. No objection from councillors were raised, except our Shariatpur councillor Chanchal had some suggestions."
"We have worked properly in our period and that is why our councillors were pleased with us and had no objection," said this organiser.
In reply to journalists quarry, Shariatpur councillor Mozammel Haque Chanchal said, "The AGM took place at a good environment and at a five-star hotel. Everything went well."
Regarding the Audit Report, this councillor's opinion, "It was a baseless audit report and was based on false debit submission. Even a world-class audit firm will fail to find out problem there if they (federation officials) submit false debit documents.
He added, "The councillors are scared to say anything as there is possibility that they may not receive regular donation from the federation."




A total of 136 out of 139 councillors attended the AGM on the day. The absent councillors are Nazmul Islam Khandaker from Faridpur, Tarafder M Ruhul Amin of Chattagram Abahani Ltd and Anjan Chowdhury of Pabna DFA. Among them, Mr Nazmul was in prison while Mr Tarafder abroad and Mr Anjan was delayed on the way to the AGM.


