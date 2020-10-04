Video
Mominul hits ton returning with bat after 200 days

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Sports Reporter

Mominul Haque

Mominul Haque

Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque, who also captained Ryan Cook-XI in the two-day practice match against Ottis Gibson-XI, registered an unbeaten ton for his side as the match ended in a draw on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
In reply to overnight's 230 of Gibson-XI, Cook-XI lost their top three batsmen Shadman Islam (13), Yasir Ali Rabbi (2) and Mushfiqur Rahim (3) to post 24 runs only. Couple early strikes from quick Ebadat Hossain followed by Hasan Mahmud's bang created early jostle in Cook-XI tent. But reliable hands of skipper Mominul, well-supported by Mohammad Mithun, showed the other side of the coin. They remained undivided to assemble 164 runs together before Mithun returning sideline with 62 runs. Miminul in the contrary went retired hurt willingly before which he wrote 117 beside his name from 220 facings. He articulated his innings of 309 minutes with 14 boundaries alongside one maximum.
Mominul batted last on March 16 in a DPL match and was out of action since BCB postponed all domestic and international cricketing fixtures for recurring outbreak. 
Mohammad Saifuddin and Taijul Islam however, remained at the crease with 10 and six runs respectively before calling the end of the day's game. Cook-XI were at 248 for five after 76 overs. Beside Ebadat and Mahmud, Nayeem Hasan and Mahumdullah shared one wicket each while Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain remained blunt on the day.
Earlier on Friday, speedster Taskin Ahmed fired the ball while armour Taijul Islam created whirlwind in the middle as Cook-XI bowled out Gibson-XI at 230 but after thankful contribution from Saif Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, skipper Nazmul Hasan Shanto and Mahmudullah.  Saif (64) and Soumya (51) completed their respective half centuries. Taskin and Taijul scalped three wickets each whereas part-timer Mohammad Mithun took two.
The next two-day practice match will be held on October 5 and 6 followed by the solitary three-day match, which will take place between October 13 and 15.


