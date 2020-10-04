Video
Salahuddin-Murshedy retain chairs

Imrul, Nabil, Ataur become vice-presidents

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Sports Reporter

One vice-president yet to be decided

Kazi M Salahuddin and Abdus Salam Murshedy celebrating after winning the Executive Committee election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Saturday. photo: Observer

Kazi M Salahuddin and Abdus Salam Murshedy celebrating after winning the Executive Committee election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Saturday. photo: Observer

Kazi M Salahuddin and Abdus Salam Murshedy kept the BFF president and senior vice-president posts, correspondingly, for the fourth time in the Executive Committee election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Saturday.Salahuddin of Sammilito Parishad got 94 votes while his challengers independent candidate Badal Roy got 40 and Shafiqul Islam Manik only one vote.
In the senior vice-president post, Abdus Salam Murshedy of the same panel got 91 votes while his opponent Sheikh Mohammad Aslam of Samannay Parishad received 44 votes.
Three of the four Vice-President posts were determined by votes while one was left undecided due to a tie of votes.
Bashundhara Kings president Imrul Hasan received 89 votes, Kazi Nabil Ahmed 81 and Toma Group chairperson Ataur Rahman Manik 75 to become Vice-Presidents. All of them are of Salahuddin-led Sammilito Parishad.
On the contrary, former Vice-President Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi of Samannay Parishad and another former Vice-President and independent candidate Tabith Awal, both received 65 votes and faced a tie. Another electoral process will be done to determine their fate on the 31st of October.
The members were yet to be declared by the BFF Election Commission while the report was prepared.
In the election, 135 out of 139 Councillors were present and casted their votes. The absent councillors were Nazmul Islam Khandaker from Faridpur (in prison), Tarafder M Ruhul Amin of Chattagram Abahani Ltd (abroad) and councillors of Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Ltd and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Ltd.
A total of 47 candidates contended for 21 different posts to steer the local football for the next four years to shape its fate.
Salahuddin-led panel tagged as Sammilito Parishad or Combined Panel had candidates for all the 21 posts while Aslam-led panel titled as Samannay Parishad or Coordination Panel had candidates at 19 out of 21 posts. It didn't have candidates for the president post and a vice-president post.




One of the independent candidates, prominent coach and former national booter Shafiqul Islam Manik, challenged Salahuddin for the president post.
On the day, vote casting took place from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka. Before that the AGM was held from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the same venue.
The election was previously scheduled to be held in April this year and was delayed owing to the Pandemic of Coronavirus Disease.


