Verdict in ex-Eden College Principal Mahfuza Murder case today





On September 30, Judge Abu Zafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) -1 fixed Sunday to deliver the judgement on completion of arguments of both the prosecution and the defence sides.









Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan on Saturday night told this correspondent that he expected two accused would get the highest punishment.

The court examined 27 prosecution witnesses out of 34.

Police on February 10 in 2019, recovered the body of Parvin from her Sukanya Tower flat at Elephant Road in the capital. Her husband Ismat Kader Gama filed a murder case with the New Market Police Station against three, including two housemaids Ruma alias Reshma and Rikta Akter alias Swapna.

Mahfuza was the principal in Eden Mahila College for the period of 2009 to 2012.