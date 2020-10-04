Rohingya issue to figure in talks





Naravane and Shringla are expected to discuss the issue of repatriation and rehabilitation of Rohingyas as India is already in discussion to facilitate the return of the refugees back to Myanmar, diplomatic sources said in New Delhi.

There are security concerns in Dhaka and New Delhi over Pakistan-based outfits reportedly trying to radicalise Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh amidst reports that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Bangladesh-based Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) have sent their cadres to the Rohingya camps.

During the one-day visit, Gen Naravane and Shringla will undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties with the Myanmar authorities.

A coastal shipping agreement that will allow Indian ships to reach north-eastern Indian state of Mizoram via Sittwe port in Myanmar and through the Kaladan river multi-modal link is likely to figure in the talks between the two Indian officials and Myanmar officials.

The two sides will also discuss strengthening of security ties, particularly guarding India-Myanmar border against anti-India insurgents and drug smugglers dealing with yaba and heroin.

Energy sector cooperation is also likely to figure in talks Shringla will have in Myanmar.

The visit to Myanmar by Naravane and Shringla in the midst of coronavirus comes at a time when China has been trying to expand its presence in India's immediate neighbourhood.

This is the first visit of an Indian Army Chief outside the country amid the pandemic and the India-China faceoff at the Line of Actual Control.

Gen Naravane and Shringla will meet senior Myanmar General Min Aung Hlaing and State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi ahead of November 8 elections in that country.

-Agencies















