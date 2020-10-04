Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 October, 2020, 10:08 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt actions scaring people of politics: BNP 

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan speaking at a human-chain programme arranged by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office on Saturday protesting a 'false propaganda' against party founder Ziaur Rahman. photo : Observer

BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan speaking at a human-chain programme arranged by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office on Saturday protesting a 'false propaganda' against party founder Ziaur Rahman. photo : Observer

BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan on Saturday alleged that people are getting scared of politics due to 'wrongdoings' and 'spiting venom' by the government in the name of politics. "Foul play, dirty behaviour and spiting venom in the name of politics only frighten people about politics. The government is doing this to mislead people," he said.
Nazrul made the remarks while speaking at a human-chain programme arranged by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office protesting a 'false propaganda' against party founder Ziaur Rahman.
He said the ruling party top leaders have long been conducting a 'false' campaign and spreading 'lies' against Zia and his family members, but people do not believe them. "So, there's no point of making such evil efforts to malign Zia and his family."  
Nazrul, a BNP standing committee member, voiced deep concern over the growing incidents of rape and violence against women.
Referring to the statistics of Ain O Salish Kendra, he said over a thousand women were subjected to rape over the last nine months.
"This government neither can protect our mothers and sisters from rape nor can save the country's resources from plundering. The share market, the Bangladesh Bank and other banks are looted while thousands of crores of taka are being siphoned off to Swiss banks. Women and children are being abused and people's bodies are lying on the roads.  This's the scenario of the country," the BNP leader bemoaned.
He said the ruling party leaders should be ashamed of the 'misdeeds' done by their fellow party men. "Rein in your party men first, and apologise to people."
Nazrul urged the government to stop the 'false campaign' involving Zia with 'Indemnity Ordinance' since he had no link with it.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Verdict in ex-Eden College Principal Mahfuza Murder case today
Rohingya issue to figure in talks
Govt actions scaring people of politics: BNP 
Mahmudul Hasan made chairman of Qawmi Madrasa Education Board
India’s C-19 death toll passes 100,000
4 held with firearms in Cox’s Bazar
Rice prices mark sharp rise in Ctg
Market now out of control: GM Quader


Latest News
Prayer filed seeking arrest of former DUCSU VP Nur, 5 others
Court issues six directives in appointing domestic aides
MC College hostel gangrape: Tareque, Masum confess their crimes
Two people killed in Habiganj road accident
Blogger Washiqur murder case verdict Oct 27
Evil attempts to destroy country’s peace will be resisted: Quader
9th AGM of BIFFL held
Man’s hanging body found in Kurigram
Boy drowns in bheel in Gazipur
BD elected President of 26th session of Int’l Seabed Authority
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
Jahangir Kabir Nanak contracts COVID-19
Ben Stokes set to join IPL side Royals
COVID-19 deaths rise to 5,325 with 20 more fatalities
Clash between two rival groups of Rohingya leaves woman dead
Bodies of missing varsity student, cousin recovered from Padma
Cox's Bazar new SP tests positive for coronavirus
Ex-Eden College Principal murder: Two maids to die
FM leaves for Kuwait Sunday carrying message from PM
Nationwide goods transport strike called for Oct 12-13
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft