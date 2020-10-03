Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:33 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Icddr,b to work in centralized Covid vaccine network

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

Icddr,b has been selected as one of the five laboratories across the globe to work together as part of centralised network to reliably assess and compare immunological responses generated by Covid-19 vaccine candidates by Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
CEPI on Friday announced partnerships with five clinical sample testing laboratories to create a centralised global network to reliably assess and compare the immunological responses generated by Covid-19 vaccine candidates.
Located across multiple regions globally, the laboratories initially selected for this vaccine-assessment network are: Nexelis (Canada) and Public Health England (PHE,UK), VisMederiSrl (Italy), Viroclinics-DDL(The Netherlands), icddr,b (formerly International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh) and Translational Health Sciences and Technological Institute (THSTI, India).
"Ensuring that immunological responses to COVID-19 vaccines are measured systematically in a manner
that allows valid comparisons of vaccines will be essential to global efforts to identify those vaccines of greatest public health value," icddr,b, Executive Director Professor John D Clemens said.




"We commend CEPI's efforts to establish a centralised laboratory network, and, as an organisation with decades of experience in evaluating vaccines, we are keen to contribute to the network," he added.
The network will use the same testing reagents - originating in the labs of Nexelis and PHE - and follow common protocols to measure the immunogenicity of multiple COVID-19 vaccine candidates (both CEPI-funded and non-CEPI funded developers).
This approach will ensure uniformity in assessment and informed identification of the most promising vaccine candidates. CEPI is actively negotiating with additional laboratories to participate in this network.
   -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Icddr,b to work in centralized Covid vaccine network
AL yet to form full committees
33 die of C-19, 1,396 infected in 24 hours
Trump, Melania test positive for Covid
Women unsafe everywhere in country: Experts
Makkah to reopen for limited umrah
Gold smuggling goes on unabated amid coronavirus pandemic
coronavirus update


Latest News
'O' level exams begin Monday
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Question raised over Islamic University student Tinni's death
Armenia 'ready' for ceasefire talks
BFF goes to polls on Saturday
US President's life at risk after he tested Covid-19 positive
Lorry driver arrested for smuggling four migrants, including Bangladeshis out of UK
Russell Domingo emphasises playing domestic cricket
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Trump, Melania test positive for COVID-19
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
'O' level exams begin Monday
Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time: Minister
Varsity student drowns in Cox's Bazar
Saifur, Arjun rape housewife, Rabiul assists them
33 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft